Which are the Most Popular Sports Watched in Thailand?

Gambling online is one of the most popular pastimes across the world. Each year, millions of people log onto online casino sites like (ライブカジノ) to pit their wits against Lady Luck and play slots, blackjack or plenty of other table games. As well as the opportunity to win some money, the exciting gameplay and engaging themes of these games making the experience an entertaining diversion in itself.

Apart from playing the national lottery or other specific forms of betting, gambling is prohibited by law in Thailand. Fortunately, there are plenty of other activities to keep Thai citizens, ex-pats and visitors to the country busy. Here is a quick rundown of some of the most popular sports across all of Thailand in 2021.

Muay Thai

As the national sport of Thailand, Muay Thai has a history stretching back centuries. The discipline is colloquially known as “the art of eight limbs” and involves great physical fitness, strength, coordination and tactics. It has long featured as a mandatory component of military training for the hundreds of thousands of soldiers in the Thai military.

During WWII, Thai soldiers stationed in other parts of the world practiced Muay Thai in their camps. Seeing their skill in the sport, foreign soldiers asked to be initiated into the discipline, leading to the formalization of the rules behind it and an increased appreciation for it across the globe. With the rising popularity of MMA, Muay Thai is now more popular now than ever before.

Football

The Thai FA was founded at the tail end of the 19th century and in 1916, it was formally recognized by FIFA. Today, Thailand has four men’s professional football leagues, as well as one women’s league and two cup competitions. Although the men’s team hasn’t had much luck on the international stage, they have reached the World Cup twice (in 1970 and 2010), while the women made their debut at the World Cup in 2015 and followed that up with a second appearance in 2019.

Nonetheless, the standard of football in the country remains fairly low and for many Thai supporters of the game, their allegiance and their attention are occupied by the English Premier League. In particular, Manchester United have a strong following in the Southeast Asian country and have toured Thailand during pre-season on more than one occasion.

Golf

It might surprise you to learn that there are more than 250 golf courses all across Thailand! On second thoughts, it’s not actually all that shocking – the lush greenery and humid temperatures enjoyed by the country almost year-round make it an excellent destination for a golfing holiday. Indeed, golf tourism injects millions of baht into the local economy each and every year.

Not that golf is enjoyed exclusively by foreigners – far from it. Although the sport was initially quite elitist for the first few decades after its introduction at the beginning of the 20th century, it is now played regularly by Thai citizens from all walks of life. To date, Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnat are most accomplished male golfers from the country, while female golfer Ariya Jutanugarn became the first Thai to reach the number one position in world rankings in June 2017.