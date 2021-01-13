What You Should Know About Sex Toys Before You Actually Get One

Sex toys make a great addition to a fantastic sex life for couples. Even solo users are using sex toys to enhance their pleasurable experience. Choosing the ideal sex toy can be tricky if it is your first time buying one. With the sexy adult toy business experiencing phenomenal growth from the last decade, the market for sex toys has also expanded significantly. Now, choosing a sex toy products that fits your needs will lead you to an extensive selection and variants of the kind you want, and it could be overwhelming at times.

To help you make the best buying decision, read on as we share some important things that you should know about sex toys before you get one.

You Can Align Your Selection With Your Sexual Needs

Most sex toy ads are mean to attract a wide and general market, but there are also a few that target specific markets and potential buyers. If you are thinking of getting a sexy adult toys to spice up your sex life, you should first examine what aspect of your sex life needs the introduction of a sex toy.

If you or your partner needs longer and better stimulation during foreplay, there are different vibrator variants you can choose. For an explosive and mind-blowing orgasm, rabbit vibes and penis milkers are just a few toys you can consider. If you’re interested in finding out more about penis milking machines, check out this excellent guide from My Sex Toy Guide.

Sex toy guide and review sites are excellent references if you have a hard time choosing from your sex toy options. Different people have varying preferences when it comes to the functions and features of their sex toys and like many consumers, you want yours to be worth the money you spend.

Safety Should be Your Top Priority

Not all sex toys are safe. Even though the adult toys market has a vibrant, multi-billion dollar industry, it is still mostly unregulated by regulatory bodies like the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Look for products that stay true to their “body-safe” labels because even phony and substandard manufacturers mark their products as such.

Sex toys are used intimately and are mostly in contact with our skin and private parts. Thus, a good rule of thumb is to avoid products with the label “jelly” in them. Soft and jelly-like toys contain phthalates and BPA, which are harmful to the body. Instead, look for products made of non-porous silicone, ABS plastic, wood, or glass. Also, avoid toys with seams or crevices as these can be places where bacteria accumulate.

Lubes Are Essential For Sex Toy Use

Whether you are new or an expert at using sex toys, a lubricant is an excellent companion to your sex toy. It reduces friction and discomfort and makes your sex toy use pleasurable and enjoyable. A good lube to get should be water-based, as petroleum-based ones can react to the materials in the sex toys. To be sure with the application of lubes, research on what lube type is compatible with the product. You can also do a spot test before making a purchase.

Make Sure That Sex Toys Are Easy to Clean

Cleanliness and hygiene are important in using sex toys. They are frequently used on intimate areas, especially the genitals, which run the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Research on the product and follow the manufacturer’s instructions on how to clean the sex toy. It is recommended that sex toys should be cleaned before and after use. Mild detergents should be used in washing sex toys and dry them thoroughly to avoid growing molds and housing bacteria.

There are some considerations you have to keep in mind before getting a adult toys. Always ask yourself why you need it if it is useful for a long time, and who are the intended users – your partner, yourself, or both of you. Safety, ease of operation, and convenience are factors you should also know and prioritize in your sex toy choices. Knowing these important things can help you enjoy and discover new dimensions of sex.