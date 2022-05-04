What You Need to Know Before Applying for Small Business Loans – Tommy Shek

Whether you’re just starting out or expanding your business, small business loans can give you the financial boost you need. But before you apply for one, there are a few things you should know.

In this article, Tommy Shek will cover what you need to consider before applying for a small business loan, from knowing how much money you need to understand the different types of loans available.

How Much Money Do You Need?

The first step in applying for a small business loan is figuring out how much money you need to borrow. This can be tricky, as it’s important to estimate both your short-term and long-term needs.

For example, if you’re looking to purchase new equipment, you’ll need to factor in the cost of that equipment, as well as the time it takes to pay off your loan. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a long-term loan to cover rent or payroll, you’ll want to set aside some extra money in case business starts picking up and cash flow becomes an issue.

Types of Small Business Loans:

As per Tommy Shek, once you know how much money you need, you’ll need to choose which type of small business loan is best for your needs. While there are several different options available, each one comes with its own benefits and drawbacks.

For example, working capital loans offer fast access to funds at competitive rates, while a line of credit loans allows you to draw on funds when needed without having to reapply each time. In addition, there are peer-to-peer loans and microloans, both of which allow you to receive loan funds from other individuals or organizations.

Before Applying for a Small Business Loan:

Applying for any type of loan can be a difficult process, so it’s important to make sure you’re prepared before you begin the application process. Here are some things you should do before applying for a small business loan:

Research your options – Do your research and compare lenders to find the best interest rates and terms available.

Gather financial records – You’ll need at least two years’ worth of financial statements, as well as tax returns if possible. This will help ensure that your business is in good financial shape and will make you more attractive to lenders.

Have a business plan – A well-written business plan can help demonstrate your ability as a borrower, so be sure to have one ready before applying for a small business loan.

By knowing what you need and what options are available, you’ll be able to choose the best loan for your needs and get the funding you need to take your business to the next level!

As you can see, there are many things to consider before applying for a small business loan. But with some research and planning, you can find the funds that will help your business succeed. Good luck!​

FAQs:

1. How do I know if I’m eligible for small business loans?

To be eligible for a small business loan, you’ll need to have a strong credit history and a solid business plan. You’ll also need to provide financial statements and tax returns to show that your business is in good financial health.

2. How much money can I borrow with small business loans?

The amount you can borrow with a small business loan will depend on the lender, but most loans range from $5,000 to $500,000.

3. What are the repayment terms for small business loans?

Repayment terms for a small business loan will vary depending on the lender, but most loans have terms of three to ten years. Some lenders may also offer repayment plans and flexible terms, so are sure to explore your options before applying.

Conclusion:

If you’re looking for funding to grow or expand your business, small business loans can be a great option. Before applying for one, however, it’s important to do your research and understand the different types of loans available.

By knowing what you need and what options are available, you can choose the best loan for your needs and get the funding you need to take your business to the next level!​