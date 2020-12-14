What to Know if You’re Planning to Care for Elderly Parents

As our parents get older, we may find that our roles gradual reverse in time. Where once they were our caretakers, in their old age, we may discover that we need to provide care for them. With a growing elderly population across the globe, many people are finding themselves in the position where they need to provide more help and care for elderly parents and other relatives. However, this is a task that can come with many challenges.

To help you navigate this difficult territory, read on for some useful tips to keep in mind as you prepare to provide care for the elderly people in your life.

Make an assessment of their care needs

The health concerns of the elderly are often quite unique when compared to the kind of well-being issues you normally have to deal with in adulthood. As adults get older, their bodies naturally become more frail and increasingly susceptible to common illnesses and ailments, which can have a more serious impact on their health.

Issues such as osteoporosis and arthritis may make moving around more difficult, and it also increases the risk of falling, leading to potential injury. Degenerative problems such as dementia or Alzheimer’s can also bring their own specific set of health issues, which can be complex and challenging to address on your own.

Carrying out a thorough assessment of their care needs can ensure that you are better prepared to care for elderly parents and will not be caught by surprise if their requirements are quite demanding. You may also need to carry out a review regularly as their needs may change at different times. By knowing what they require to be supported safely, you can then decide if you are capable of managing their care entirely on your own, or if you require external help.

Know what to look for in a care provider

While many people can manage care for elderly parents by themselves, when their requirements are particularly complicated, or if there are many other responsibilities that make full-time care difficult to provide, using external care providers can be a huge benefit. However, it is important to know what to look for before employing someone. It is also vital to know who to contact if things go wrong. A reliable law firm such as Brown and Couppen can be a useful contact to keep in mind, especially as they are familiar with related issues and will provide guidance for the right course of action.

Care providers can have a variety of backgrounds and experience levels, as with any other kind of profession. Some carers may only provide general support, such as help around the home and with typical household tasks, and this may be the right kind of support for an able-bodied elderly person who does not require much assistance.

However, for those who are at higher risk or have more specialized care requirements, such as people with physical injuries or cognitive impairments, it is best to research care providers and find someone who has practical experience in these areas.

Understand their dietary requirements

Eating the right diet is essential for anyone’s health and well-being, but as with many other things, when it comes to caring for the elderly, there are specific things to keep in mind. Many older people have difficulty eating the kind of food that they may once have enjoyed, for a variety of reasons.

Problems like dementia can mean that they forget if they have eaten and they may lose track of having regular meals. On top of that, physical issues may make it more difficult to swallow and eat with ease. Other health issues may also mean that they need to eat more or less of specific nutrients, such as having increased fiber and hydration, or more calorie-rich foods to make up for eating less than normal.

Keeping on top of an older person’s dietary requirements can be a difficult task, especially if you are also looking after your own family at the same time. It can be helpful to have specialist advice and support to help you work out meal plans, or ready-prepared meals that can be served directly. Having these measures in place can ensure that you can continue to care for your elderly loved ones, while still meeting their needs in a safe and manageable way.

Make sure that you take time for yourself

Taking care of others, regardless of their age, is often a strenuous and challenging job, as well as a deeply rewarding one. Many carers experience burnout as a consequence of the heavy toll that caretaking can have, so it is essential to make sure that you take good care of your own well-being and health needs. Not only will this ensure that you are happier and less likely to become exhausted, but it will also help you provide the best level of support and care for the people that you love.

It is often possible to arrange respite care, where external care providers can come in to the home for short periods, or alternatively, accommodation can be provided externally in a safe and comfortable space. This is a great way of giving yourself a break from the demands of caring, while ensuring that the elderly person’s needs are still taken care of. This can often be arranged for short periods in advance, allowing you ample time to work out the requirements around it.

It’s also essential to stay on top of your basic health requirements in order to be in the best state to provide care. Taking care of your own sleep and dietary needs will help you be in good physical health, which is particularly important as caring can often be a physically demanding job. Having friends and family to talk to when you’re stressed is also important, as it can provide some essential comfort, especially when parents have complex needs. By keeping these things in mind, you and your parents can enjoy a great future together.