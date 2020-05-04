What Is Search Engine Optimization, And Why Should You Bother with It?

Search engine optimisation is one of those things that businesses know they need to have to some degree, but what it actually is and why it’s useful is very frequently misunderstood. It often doesn’t help that information found around the internet is often highly technical and quite difficult for the common business owner to implement in their own website.

Because all of this technical jargon mumbo jumbo is of no use to the common business owners, in this article we take a look at what search engine optimisation is all about so that you can make a more informed decision as to whether it’s for you or not.

What is SEO search engine optimisation?

Search engine optimisation, commonly referred to as SEO, is the process of optimising your website to encourage more search results. It typically involves increasing the quantity and quality of traffic through unpaid, organic search results, and we’re here to tell you that it’s no easy task.

With this in mind, search engine optimisation is basically making your website appealing to Google so that it shows it off to users when they’re looking for content, such as yours! The entire process makes finding information for users much more streamlined and accurate, which is why Google relies so heavily on high quality inputs, and knowing these inputs is what helps Google to help recognise your site – basically, it recognises that you’re great and decides to share you with the world.

So, do you need to really bother with SEO if you feel your website is chugging along just fine as is? If you’re the kind of website that needs regular visitors, whether it be due to advertising revenue or affiliate links, good search engine optimisation practices are incredibly valuable. But even if you don’t need constant traffic, a small investment in your search engine optimisation can see impressive results in the long-term, whether it be from selling goods or services.

How does search engine optimisation get websites traffic?

SEO services in Brisbane, Sydney or wherever else they’re located will typically approach search engine optimisation in the same way, and users can also approach this in the same way. Generally, search engines will look for information that is both relevant and high quality, but how do they understand what to look for?

Complex algorithms are used to crawl (or scan) websites to get a better understanding of what the site is about. Crawling will generally take into account things like headings, keywords and content size to determine whether a website is relevant and of a suitably high quality. If the search engine finds that it is, it rewards the website with a higher ranking on the search engine as it effectively believes that users will find more value in this site than comparable sites.

Invest in search engine optimisation today

It should now be relatively clear as to why search engine optimisation is so important for businesses – being ranked higher will allow more people to see your website, which will in turn lead to more product sales or more revenue generated through advertising. Embracing the quirks of SEO is a great way to ensure that your website is up-to-date, of a high quality and has lots of great content for users and customers.