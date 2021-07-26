What Is An FFP2 Mask, And Why Do You Need One?

Facepiece Fit Testing (FFP2) is an integral part of respiratory protection. FFP2 face mask has become standard in many industries where a high level of security is required to protect workers from hazardous chemicals, vapours, and particles. To get a suitable mask for you, it’s necessary to do some facepiece fit testing with respirator models available in your workplace.

If you are looking for more information about what a facepiece fit test (FFP2) is or why you need to buy it from an FFP2 mask manufacturer, then this blog post has all the answers for you!

What Is An FFP2 Mask?

An FFP mask is a type of air purification filter that helps remove particles and bacteria from the air. It protects hospital patients, doctors, nurses, and other staff members against airborne infections like tuberculosis (TB) or even SARS and PM-related diseases. If you work in an environment where those types of illnesses are present – like a hospital – and you are not wearing an FFP mask, then it’s likely that your own infection risk will be increased.

The FFP2 mask company sells different masks that also differ in price. Thus, you could choose them based on your preferences.

The World Health Organisation approves the FFP2 Face Mask

The FFP-approved face mask must protect against airborne particles such as soot, smoke, and other hazardous substances. It filters the air by trapping 99% of these dangerous particles before they can reach your lungs or enter your bloodstream, but it provides unobstructed breathing through its free-flow valve system.

The face mask is comfortable and easy to wear, with pre-cut eye holes for enhanced visibility. It can be worn over glasses or without them. The FFP masks are made from ultra-thin material that fits any shape of the head comfortably to interfere with hearing or breathing during use.

Benefits Of FFP2 Mask

Two-Way Filtration, Protecting The Wearer And Others

A two-way filter is a type of respirator mask that filters out particles from the air and also prevents leakage of gases, vapours, or droplets back into the breathing zone. The FFP-P protection factor (FFP) is determined using six criteria: exposure to aerosols with mass concentrations greater than 0.01 mg/mÂ³ (dust, mists).

Better Fit Than Cloth And Surgical Masks

The most significant advantage of an FFP-mask is that it has a much better fit than cloth and surgical masks. They are so well designed, they can cover the whole face, including eyelids, without slipping or pulling up.

About 94% Filtration Of All Particles That Are 0.3 Microns In Diameter Or Larger

FFP-level filters are used in the most demanding applications, such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and cleanrooms. They’re an excellent option for allergy sufferers because they offer up to 94% filtration of all particles that are 0.30 microns in diameter or larger, including dust mites, pet dander, and pollen.

Made WIth Breathable Filtering Layers

FPP masks are made with breathable filtering layers. They have a pre-moulded shape that is contoured to fit the nose and mouth area, usually has an exhalation valve on top of the mask, and may also include straps for adjustment or securing over headgear or with a harness.

Higher Fluid Resistance

FPP (Fluid Resistance Particle) masks are an excellent option for reducing the amount of fluid that penetrates your mask. Fluids like blood, vomit and saliva increase the likelihood of bacteria entering through the breathing holes in your mask. The FPP design provides additional protection from this by providing higher fluid resistance than other non-FPP masks.

The Bottom Line

FFP2 masks have become standard in many industries to protect workers from hazardous chemicals, vapours, and particles. We hope that this guide has helped you in getting some essential information about the FFP2 mask.