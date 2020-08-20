What are the Benefits of Getting Python Programming Certification

Now that the demand for Python programmers is increasing, it has become more important than ever to validate your programming skills and prove your skills to potential employers. Recruiters don’t just check your portfolio, but also look for ways they can validate your knowledge. Usually, the first screening tool is a certificate.

This filter helps them select applicants who will have the opportunity to display their skills in the interview. If you are not able to get through this selection procedure, it would be impossible for you to get noticed, even if you are an amazing programmer. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to self-development and invest in a certification course.

First, let us discuss some points why Python training is highly in demand. The various features and applications make it a preferred choice among recruiters and the employees as well. Python is an interpreted, highly interactive, object-oriented programming language that is used for a multitude of applications ranging from web development to data science.

Python focuses on code readability with English-like syntax which makes it extremely popular among beginners and experts as well. Many complex codes can be written in a few statements that make it simple to learn. Python has large and comprehensive library support that can be integrated with other programming languages. The data structures are user-friendly. Python is a dynamically typed language. Python is flexible and can operate on different platforms like Raspberry Pi, Windows, Mac OS, etc.

Some of the important applications of Python are as follows:

Game development

Web server programming

GUI based applications

Enterprise and business applications

Prototyping

Operating systems

Language development

Machine learning

Data science

Some of the advantages of Python are discussed below:

Python is an integrated language: You can incorporate diverse language functionalities into your development through integration with other programming languages like C, C++, and Java. Libraries like Cython and Jython enable the integration process and allow cross-platform development. Python is extensible which implies that you can compile your code in C or C++ and use it in Python.

Speed and productivity of the programmer: The reduced complexity and easy syntax help the programmer to focus on the logical building and hence it improves productivity. The maintenance cost of the application is significantly reduced due to the simplicity of Python.

It is more convenient to enhance and test the code in Python than other high-level programming languages. Python is a dynamically typed language which means, there is no need to mention data types based on the value, it automatically assigns a data type. This feature also enhances the speed of the programmer.

Extensive library support: Python has huge and comprehensive library support like NumPy, SciPy, Pandas, etc. The libraries include areas like web server tools, protocols, web development, internet, protocol, operating system interfaces, and string operations.

Python also offers libraries for data science and machine learning. There are many machine learning libraries that ensure very high computation speed and efficiency. There are libraries for deep learning and data science. Some of the most popular libraries in Python are:

TensorFlow SciPy NumPy Selenium OpenCV matplotlib Pandas SQLAlchemy NumPy Beautiful Soup

Active and vibrant community support: Python has an active and vibrant community. There are many forums and discussion groups where you can post your doubts and queries. You can get a response within less time. The groups have IT experts and professionals from different domains. They can guide you and motivate you in the field if you are a fresher. These groups also help you to expand your circle and connect with more people in the same field. There are a lot of resources like video tutorials, datasheets, and lectures available online.

From the points discussed above, it is evident that the unique features of Python make it so popular among developers. The most important fact is that it is one of the requisites to get a good job in the field of Data Science.

The popularity of Python

The features in Python are compatible with most of the upcoming and latest technologies including Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. In order to kickstart your career in Python development, data science, or such similar roles, you must consider getting a certification.

The popularity of Python drives the interest of many candidates so certification will help you stand out among a pool of candidates. Here we are discussing some of the benefits of Python certification: