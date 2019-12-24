Using Free Pot Odds & Implied Odds Poker Calculators

It doesn’t matter if you are playing poker for fun or if you are playing to win, you need to enter into the game with a strategy. Not only will this type of mindset prevent you from losing your entire bankroll.

But it will ensure that you get the most out of the entire situation. Of course. Going into a poker game o gambling match is more confusing than one would imagine and being prepared to the fullest can be even harder. This is why it is imperative to take advantage of free pot offs & implied odd poker calculators.

Know When Pots Odds Matter

Knowing the pot odds is a bit like going into a game with a specific strategy. You never know when you are going to be able to use that strategy, and you don’t even know if it will work in the first place. Well, pot odds should be thought of in the same manner.

For instance, say that your opponent places a bet that makes his look like he has a superior hand. Is he bluffing? It’s possible, but how do you know? This is exactly what reading the odds could tell you. If you are holding jacks and queen, you know that these are jack and queens that your opponent isn’t holding, which lowers his overall chances of having a hand with face cards.

These are the exact situations where pot odds can come in handy, and they could make or break your game, so make sure that you are utilizing them to the fullest of your benefits.

When The Odds Don’t Matter

Unfortunately, you can ask any expert at situs poker online and they are all going to tell you the exact same thing. They are going to tell you that there are also times when the odds don’t matter. There will be certain situations when making a decision based on mathematical probabilities will not be in your best interest. And, the prime example of this is during tournament play. Most of the times in tournament play; the correct play is to fold even when the odds are in your favor. Why would you do this?

It gives you the ability to survive to play another hand. Unfortunately, in tournament play, you are not granted an unlimited number of hands where you can weigh and evaluate all the odds. No, in tournament play, once you fold you are out.

Go In With One Than One Strategy

It doesn’t matter if you are playing against friends or you are playing against the best of the best, knowing the odds and when to use them is going to give you the technical edge. However, knowing the odds alone sometimes isn’t enough.

Just because there is a 50% chance that you are going to win it doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to win half the time and lose half the time. You might end up losing 75% of the time and winning 25% of the time. This simply wouldn’t be very fruitful and that’s why it always pays to go in with more than one strategy.