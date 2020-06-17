Using a Writing Service for Your Cover Letter May Get You That Job

A jobs search is a stressful and time-consuming process – according to the stats, it takes 9 weeks on average to get hired. What’s more important, you don’t want just any job. No matter what stage you are at in your career, a cover letter is an important document to demonstrate your experience.

Everyone wants a career opportunity that will help them realize their potential, grow as a professional and learn new skills. If you want a rewarding and fulfilling job, not just any employment, this article will show you the strategies to achieve this.

6 strategies to get a good job

Understand your priorities

Before you start looking for a jobs, it’s best to decide what ‘great’ means for you. Someone will prefer a high-paying, top corporate job with clear opportunities for vertical growth. Some will appreciate the opportunity to travel to the UK or France, the possibility to be of service to others or casual corporate culture. Define what kind of job will bring you fulfillment and satisfaction. It will help you sort out the irrelevant opportunities and make your job search more focused.

Network online and in-person

You’ve probably heard of the ‘hidden job market’ with the best paying and challenging work opportunities. To get an access to these jobs, you need to network a lot and let everyone know that you’re job-hunting. The best jobs are filled through networking, so if someone you know works for your dream company, don’t be shy to ask them to put in a word about you. Having someone to hand your resume to HR department is far more effective than filling out forms on job boards!

Know that interviewing is a two-way street

The company evaluates you during an interview, and you should evaluate if they’re a good fit, too. Prepare your interview questions about their strategic goals, opportunities for growth, and other aspects of work that are of interest to you. if the interview is going well, ask about the opportunity to meet the future boss and colleagues. Evaluate the company’s culture, mission, and work ethics and make sure you’ll be comfortable with them.

Focus on companies rather than vacancies

Since many jobs aren’t advertised, it makes perfect sense to create a wish list of companies you’d like to work for and keep an eye on them. If they keep posting jobs, it means that the company is growing and you can reach out to them to wonder if your skills and expertise could be of use. The approach of writing to the company directly is more effective than applying through job boards. Less competition is involved here, which means you’ll have more chances for a closer consideration.

Work on your jobs search daily

To get good results in your job search, you should make an effort. Spend hours every day sourcing new opportunities, sending resumes, attending interviews, and following up. Putting in more effort means finding more potential jobs. Not only it means that you’ll be able to find a job faster, but also it will help you discover the companies and opportunities that match your criteria. Thus, you’ll find it easier to get a good job that meets your career goals.

Give your resume an improvement

