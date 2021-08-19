Understanding the Roles and Duties of Nurse Practitioner

A Nurse Practitioner (NP) is a Registered Nurse (RN) who has knowledge in a clinical specialty, educated at Masters Level, and who has been approved by the Nurses and Midwives Board of Australia (NMBA) to give patient care in an advanced and extended medical role. Since the early 1960s, Nurse Practitioners have been entrusted to provide patients with clinical care around the world.

You can trust a Nurse Practitioner to provide patients with safe, high clinical care in the assessment and management of sicknesses. The high standard and thorough academic education that these NPs are taken through provides them with a wide knowledge of nursing abilities and to inculcate the basic values of clinical practice which includes proper assessment and management of patients so as to give them the complete care to solve their health issues.

The growth of the Nurse Practitioner role is receptive to the rapid demands on healthcare and the need to increase access to care especially in rural and remote areas in the world. The job of a Nurse Practitioner includes having an advanced nursing knowledge and extensive skills so as to meet the dire needs of a patient while still making sure that they fill the important gaps that exist in health care services. It also gives clinicians the ability to further their career while maintaining important expertise within the clinical environment.

Although autonomy gives NPs an edge when it comes to delivering flexible and quality care, working in tandem with other health care professionals is also an integral part of NP practice.

The title ‘Nurse Practitioner’ or ‘NP’ is protected by law and only a registered nurse that has been approved by the NMBA is allowed to use the title.

Functions of a Nurse Practitioner

There are multiple ways to differentiate the work of a Nurse Practitioner from traditional models of care. Some examples include:

Perform extensive health assessments;

Starts and interprets diagnostic investigations which includes pathology and diagnostic imaging;

Diagnosing health issues;

Create, implement and supervise therapy practices in line with patients, families, carers and other experts in the clinical field.

Prescribe medications for patients;

Initiate and approves appropriate referrals to and from other health professionals

Where can you find a Nurse Practitioner?

Most Nurse Practitioners care for families and individuals that are within communities having hospitals, community health settings and in private practice. Basically there is no place that you can’t find a Nurse Practitioner in NSW. Most of the specialty areas that you will likely find a NP working include:

Emergency

Aged Care

Private Practice

Drug and Alcohol

Medical

Surgical

Rural and Remote

Women’s Health

Community

Mental Health

Advanced and Complicated Care

Paediatrics

How can you become a Nurse Practitioner?

Expert registered nurses that have become professionals in their field of practice will need to meet the requirements of the Nurses and Midwives Board of Australia (NMBA) before they can be called a Nurse Practitioner (NP). For you to achieve this, you will need a Master’s degree that is relevant to your field and at least one year basic experience within the last 6 years which will qualify you for the NMBA National Practice Standards for the NP.

Furthermore, it is important to note that the board approval is not the same as gaining employment as a NP. As soon as you are approved as an NP, you are allowed to apply for NP positions within your field throughout Australia. You can visit the NMBA website to know more about the NP approval process.