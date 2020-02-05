Understanding Hemp CBD Oil & Cannabidiol Based Products

CBD oil is one of the best things that ever happened since marijuana and hemp was discovered as a medicinal plant. Several people have reported a lot of beneficial effects that borderline on unbelievable while using it. From improved general well being to reduced pain in specific body parts, CBD oil is being used by a lot of people for a lot of things. However, there’s no getting around the fact that it’s still a fairly new compound. In fact, we’re still exploring it to see just how much it can do.

As a result, there’s a lot about CBD that people don’t know. Most people only know enough about CBD to realize whether or not they need it. But, in this guide, we’ll break down the basics of the compound and explore all the inside tracks. We’ll look at all the things you don’t normally hear about. If you still need more information after reading this guide, you can check out this amazing resource on CBD.

How is CBD Oil made?

A great deal of procedure and care goes into making CBD. As you can imagine, a compound as beneficial and as delicate as CBD requires a rigorous but specific approach to extraction. Although you hear that CBD is extracted from hemp, only a specific kind of hemp is actually used for CBD. Al kinds of hemp are often grown on a massive scale for fiber, but only female hemp plants are used for CBD. They maximize the amount of CBD relative to THC that is finally extracted, which is very important.

How is the hemp grown?

Each plant is spaced about three to five feet from the next plant and grown for a period of four to five months. While growing them, farmers keep a close eye on the THC levels in the plants, as well as the mold content. A high THC content means that the plants cannot be sold for CBD since CBD is THC free, and that would contaminate the whole mix.

How is CBD extracted?

The plants are then harvested, and the CBD is extracted from them. The extraction is another process entirely. There are usually three means of extracting CBD from hemp plants:

CO2 extraction

Water extraction

Ethanol extraction

CO2 extraction is one of the most popular methods of extracting CBD, and it uses a process called supercritical fluid traction. The process is quite expensive because of the machine required, but it’s one of the most reliable.

Ethanol extraction involves pulling the terpenes, flavonoids, and all the other compounds from the hemp by passing an ethanol solvent over the plant.

Water extraction is also known as vapor extraction, and it’s one of the cheapest methods of extraction. During this process, the plant is chopped up and mixed with dry ice. The mix is then agitated to separate the extracts from the plant.

Which extraction method is best?

At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter what extraction method your CBD products undergo. You should be more concerned about getting pure CBD products that are free of THC since these are the original products. If you stick to popular brands, you’re sure to find quality products. But, if you’re looking for a new product line to purchase, or you need information on how to identify legitimate CBD products, check out the next section of this guide.

How to identify safe and legitimate CBD products

When buying CBD, your major concern should be who is producing it. As we already discussed, the method of extraction doesn’t really matter. As long as you’re buying from a reputable source, you can trust that they used only the best methods of extraction.

Ask questions about their facility

Buying from a good source is also important because CBD products are sold as supplements, not drugs. This means that they are not regulated. The closest thing they can come to quality checks is when they are manufactured in a facility that’s up to legal standards. So, that’s a great place to start. You can check out the producer’s websites, or even call to ask questions about how they manufacture their products.

Check out the list of ingredients

A second thing to look out for is the labeling of the products. Before you buy from a new CBD brand, be sure to review the list of ingredients thoroughly. If it contains unknown or potentially harmful ingredients, don’t make the purchase. Instead, do your research to find out what the ingredients are and what they do. If you’re still unable to find beneficial information, you are better off finding another source for your CBD products.

Look at the certificates of analysis

Lastly, you can also review the certificates of analysis to show that a third-party lab tested the product. These prove that an external body reviewed the product’s manufacturing procedure and determined that it was up to code.

How to store CBD oil

Once you find CBD products that have the right ingredients and are manufactured in the right facility, you need to store them properly. Storing your CBD oil the right way can preserve its potency and freshness. If you take CBD frequently, you’re likely to finish your stock before it expires. But otherwise, CBD oil products can last as long as two years before they lose their potency. Although expired CBD products don’t become poisonous or dangerous, their smell, taste, and color may change.

How to preserve the potency of your products

Keep them away from heat and moisture

“Keep away from heat and moisture” is like a basic caution for all ingestible drugs. Even though CBD oil is a supplement and not a drug, the same thing applies. You should store your CBD oils at 70 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Temperatures warmer than this can cause the chemicals to decompose, stripping the compound of its effectiveness. Freezing is also not an option because that will make it much harder to administer. Not to mention break down the active substances in the compound

Keep CBD oil out of sunlight

You also need to keep your CBD oil out of sunlight. Besides the heat, UV rays can also affect the compounds in the CBD oil and reduce its potency. Some manufacturers bottle their CBD oil in UV-blocking bottles that counter this effect. But, to stay on the safe side, you should still store your oils somewhere safe.

What’s the best way to store your CBD oils and products?

Basically, any cool, dry, and dark place is a great place to store your CBD. Some of the best places to store your herbs include:

Cupboards

Pantry

Basement

Medicine cabinet

Even if you’re storing dry herbs, you should still find a location like the ones mentioned above. If you plan to move your CBD products, be careful where you leave them. If you carry them in personal bags and purses, ensure that you don’t leave them in the sun or in a stuffy car. Otherwise, they could lose their potency.

How should you take your CBD products?

Next to storing them safely, you also have to worry about the proper dosage of your CBD products. Even though CBD won’t get you high, taking an excessive dose is not a good idea, especially if you’re not used to it. It’s better to begin with small doses. The dosage should also depend on how you take your CBD.

So, if you’re adding a few drops of CBD to your morning coffee, your dosage will definitely be different from if you’re chewing on some gummies. That too will differ slightly from how much CBD oil you vape. In essence, you’ll have to find the proper dosage for each of your mediums.

If you start small, you can measure the effects you go throughout the day and figure out how to increase or reduce your dosage. It’s also better to stick with one medium for a start. That way, you can be able to measure the effects without interference from other mediums. Adding CBD oil to your coffee is good for a start.

Does CBD have any side effects?

CBD is generally considered safe. So much so that the World Health Organization declares that it’s a “generally well tolerated (compound) with good safety profile.”

However, CBD has been associated with some side effects. The good news is that these side effects are not particularly serious. The not-so-good news is that they are often associated with high doses of the compound. This is why it’s recommended that you stick with small doses until you find your sweet spot.

Some of the common side effects of CBD include:

Changes in mood

Changes in appetite

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Fatigue

Nausea

Conclusion

Being skeptical about a new product is a normal reaction. However, with CBD, there’s little to worry about. As you have read, it’s a relatively safe product with many potential benefits for users. Just make sure you buy from a reputable source, and you’ll be in good hands.