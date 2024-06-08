Understanding Commercial Roofing Systems

Businesses can never underestimate the importance of their roofing system – particularly if it is a commercial roofing – because this is what guards the building structure and protects it from harsh weather conditions.

The importance of commercial roofing system cannot be overemphasized and therefore choosing the right roof type and ensuring proper maintenance are key to the durability of a commercial building. This takes the article through a discussion of the different types of commercial roofing system, alongside considerations to know under the roof maintenance factors.

Different Types of Commercial Roofing

Built-Up Roofing (BUR):

BUR is one of the earliest and most trusted roofing systems that have been around for a while. It features layers of one or more plies of one or more bituminous (asphalt) with one or more plies of reinforcing fabrics.

Considerations:

BUR systems can be large and bulky therefore a prerequisite structure support system is needed or required. Installation of devices is not only time-consuming and energy-intensive but also requires the efforts of many people.

Modified Bitumen Roofing:

BUR is succeeded by the Modified bitumen roofing system. It employs hot-mix asphalt originating from fossil oil and plastic or rubber modifier to enhance flexibility and strength.

Considerations:

Usually slightly more costly than BUR but convenience in installation and maintenance make them worthwhile.

Single-Ply Roofing (TPO, PVC, EPDM)

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO):

It is well known that the film is characterized by high wear resistance, HC, UV and chemical stability, puncture resistance. It is also heat-weldable, seam strength, employing hot bars to achieve a very secure connection.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC):

It provides perfect chemical resistance and also offers the product a rather long life expectancy. Especially useful for applications where exposure of roof to concentrated chemicals or oil is likely.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM):

The polymeric roof covering that has received commendations due to its high-impact strength and elasticity. It’s not affected easily by ultra-violet radiation and it does not decompose easily.

Considerations:

Single-ply system may require additional insulation and is prone to punctures and tearing in areas where people traffic or any falling object may land on it.

Metal Roofing:

Metal roofing systems employ metal panels or tiles, which can be made from steel, aluminum, copper or zinc material.

Considerations:

Expensive at first than other roofing systems to install but have a variety of benefits for a building. The way of the installation is very important to experience some problems such as corrosion and leak.

Green Roofing:

Vegetated roofs, or green roofs, are constructed out of water-proofing materials covered with vegetation. They can be extensive- the lightweight with shelter dimension, shallow soil type, or intensive- heavier with deep and diversified plantings.

Considerations:

Produce more demands for maintenance than the conventional roofing systems and this is because of the various special structures and irrigation system needed to support them during installation.

The key to having long-lasting and effective commercial roofing is to ensure that you get a good roofing system that is again well maintained. It is essential to know the various sub-typing of commercial roofing systems to avoid future problems and maintain the efficiency of the roof when practicing several sessions of maintenance.

Whether you are installing a new roof on a new building or simply on a new building or just replacing a roof on an existing structure, it will be wise to engage the services of professional roofing contractors in choosing the right system that you need for your building and ensuring that it stays in the right shape throughout.