Understanding Circular Flow of Income in Different Sectors

The economy consists of the study of money flow in a country and how the money is utilized for the benefit of people. Circular flow has a vast range of aspects to be studied and taken into consideration. The way these resources are being used also requires an in-depth study to understand circular flow of income in different sectors.

To understand the utilization of resources in the economy, we need first to understand the circular flow of income in various sectors.

Two model sectors without saving and investment



Households are the principal owners of factors of production like land, labor, and capital. Households lend these factor services to the firm. In return, firms produce goods and services with the help of them.

Natural flow is the flow of goods and services and factors services among different sectors of the economy. Money flow is the flow of money incomes in money, wages, salaries, rent, etc. and the money expenditure incurred on purchasing goods and services.

In the above two model sectors without saving and investment, we see the flow of goods and services (natural flow) from firms to households, in return to which firms make payments for these goods and services (money flow). On the other hand, the flow of factor services is from households to firms (natural flow), in return to which families make factor payments (money flow).

Assumptions:

Total production of goods and services by firms will be equal to households’ total consumption of goods and services.

Factor income of the family is equivalent to factor payments by firms.

Revenue of the firm is similar to the expenditure of the family.

Two model sectors with saving and investment



Similar to the two-model sector without saving and investment, we see additional information in the two-model sector with savings and assets, as we see holding in the circular flow of income in the form of leakages. Leakages mean taking out the money from the circular flow of income. Households do not spend their entire amount, and hence they deposit some of it in different financial institutions known as capital markets.

Firms, to expand, borrow money from capital markets known as investments, and injections in the circular flow of demand. Injections are those which bring back the money in the circular flow of income.

Equilibrium in two model sectors with savings and investments can be achieved when leakages are equal to injections. That is, protection is similar to injections. When savings are more than the investments, leakages are more than the injections, due to which circular flow of income will fall. When savings are less than the injections, leakages are less than the injections, because of which the circular flow of income will rise.

Third model sector

In the above three model sectors, we see that the households pay taxes to the government. Direct taxes in the form of income tax and wealth tax and indirect taxes in the form of service tax and GST (Goods and Services Tax), in return to which the Government makes payments for factor services and transfer payments in the form of pensions, provident funds, etc. to households.

On the contrary, firms pay both the taxes to the Government: direct taxes in the form of corporate tax and indirect tax in the form of GST, in return to which the Government makes payments for its purchases of goods and services and pays for subsidies to the households.

Households do not spend all their money and deposit some of it in different financial institutions known as capital markets. Instead, the capital market uses savings for families for lending the same to the firms in the form of investments, injections in the circular flow of the market.

In three model sectors, leakages include savings from households and taxes of the Government and injections include investments and government expenditures.

An economy is in equilibrium when its leakages are equal to injections, that is, S + T = I + G. When S + T is more than I + G, then leakages are more than the injections. As a result, the circular flow of income will fall. Conversely, when S + T is less than I + G, leakages are less than injections, due to which the circular flow of income will rise.

Fourth model sector

Households purchase imported goods from abroad and make payments for them to the foreign sectors. On the other hand, the families receive foreign remittances from foreign sectors to sell some of the factor services abroad.

Firms export goods and services like shipping, banking, insurance, etc., to the foreign sectors in return, to which they get payments for exports from foreign sectors. On the other hand, firms make payments for imported goods to the foreign sectors.

In four model sectors, leakages include savings from households, taxes to the Government and imports, whereas injections include investments, government expenditure, and exports.

An economy is in equilibrium when leakages are equal to injections, that is, S + T + M = I + G + X. When S + T + M is more than I + G + X, leakages are more than injections because of which circular flow of income will fall. Conversely, when S + T + M is less than I + G + X, then leakages are less than injections which means that the circular flow of income will rise.

