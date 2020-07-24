Training WFH Employees During The Pandemic: The Tools You Will Need

As multiple aspects of your business are halted because of the pandemic, keeping the business wheels turning has certainly become a challenge. The current covid-19 pandemic situation has brought about some unique opportunities for WFH employees.

As businesses are forced to work with a distributed team made up of people working in the pajamas, many businesses are taking this opportunity to evaluate the expenses that were considered a necessity in the recent past.

One such expense, that many businesses have realized can be cut down significantly, is the cost of employee training.

Many businesses have been looking for innovative ways to keep their WFH employees engaged while they work from home and have found learning and development as a viable solution.

As more and more businesses start delivering online training to their employees, many are realising elearning is much better than the traditional methods of employee training.

However, in order to be able to effectively deliver online training to employees and enjoy said benefits, businesses must ensure they have all the right tools for the job.

In this article, we will be discussing the three tools that are absolutely indispensable from any businesses’ online training arsenal. Let us begin:

Learning Management System Tools

A learning management system or LMS is an online training software that is designed to share and manage training content on the cloud. With that said, modern LMS are extremely capable platforms that enable training administrators to create immersive and effective training experiences.

Modern LMS come loaded with features like AI abilities, AR compatibility, multimedia support, among many others and are mostly compatible with your existing systems like Salesforce.

While having the right features is an important consideration while selecting a LMS, you must also consider other factors like user friendliness, scalability, and of course, your budget.

Content Authoring Tools

A content authoring tool, as the name suggests, is a tool that lets anyone create engaging and professional grade training content quickly and efficiently.

Even if you already have training content that your organization has been using, chances are, it is not designed for online delivery. In fact, if you have been using the same training content for a long time, chances are that the content could use some updates.

Making such changes and creating fresh training content is easier than ever with the templates and themes offered by a content authoring tool.

While having instructional design experience certainly helps, most content authoring tools don’t demand any technical expertise or prior experience.

Web Conferencing Tool for WFH Employees

A web conferencing tool will help you tackle the parts of your training that cannot be taught in a self-paced manner and require the guidance of an instructor.

The great thing is, you don’t have to pay for the instructor’s travel expenses or send your employees to their training center.

Simply ask them to come in front of the webcam and start training your employees! Sure, your employees and trainers will need some time to assimilate to the virtual training environment but the assimilation period will be short and the results will be rewarding.

Conclusion

Using a content authoring tools, a learning management system and a web conferencing tool, any business can deliver a quality training experience to their employees. The best part is, there are literally hundreds of options to choose from and almost all reputable tools are offering free trials of their products.

This means, businesses have the opportunity to utilize this time to permanently cut down their employee training costs by switching to online training delivery.

Has your business made the switch? If not, what is stopping you? Share with us in the comment section below!