Top Social Media Campaigns and Business KPIs for 2022

Social media Key performance indicators (KPIs) can be super helpful for your business marketing efforts. So, are you looking to find out the most important ones that you can use for your business?

We are going to give you the top ones that matter for your social media marketing. You can read about Twitter, Linkedin, and Instagram. So, you can read about the perfect results you can get when you know all of these metrics.

Find out all the most important metrics that create the key performance indicators for your social marketing.

Instagram Social Media Business KPIs

Instagram’s billions of users can help your marketing campaigns get to the real heights. So, if you are looking to get more sales, you can try using the platform. You can try to get Auto likes or Instagram Story Views to get the real credibility you need for better businesses.

Find The Best Time To Post

Instagram posts are chronologically presented to your followers. This means you can get more views when you post at peak times. So, ensure that you find the time when your audience is most active and available to view.

Sales

Every marketing campaign’s performance measurement is incomplete without sales information. So, ensure you find out how well your social campaign is doing in sales. This metric would also reveal how you can improve your sales.

It would indicate your content performance as well.

Reels Engagement

Reels are one of the top methods to find your content results, so use them well. Try to find the plays, interactions, Likes, and saves of your Reels. Also, be sure that your reel reach is massive.

Story Views Count

Stories are among the top features your Instagram campaigns would ever need. So, ensure that you get replies, impressions, and navigation for your content. Also, ensure you know why you are getting a certain type of performance.

Your story’s completion rate tells how engaged people are with it. So, your stories perform well if people view your complete story. This metric is known as the watch-through rate.

You can be sure about local growth with more story views. At the same time, your local business would need some help from growth services. So, it would be useful if you can Increase Instagram auto likes when looking to get hype for your campaigns.

Reach

Your Instagram reach is defined by different metrics. You should find out if your hashtags and call to action are working well. Make sure you know how well your images perform in this regard.

More reach can help you improve your brand awareness metric too. It would also let you know which content is the best one to replicate for your next creations. Try to find out your average reach rate too.

Your reach is the metric that tells about your potential to go viral and helps you adjust your strategy.

Followers’ Growth

Instagram follower growth tells how much people are intrigued by your content. So, ensure that you focus on quality to get these results and see how much they interact with your content.

Best Posts

Make sure you find your best Instagram features with this metric. Find out if your stories are working better or if reels are the top performers.

Engagement Rate

Your engagement rate helps you indicate your campaign performance in the audience response department. Find out your video performance with comments and the reach you get.

Also, ensure that you know the total likes you get with it. This rate would also relate to your following count. The more followers you have will translate into more engagement.

Find out the number of followers you get with certain content.

Saves Metric

Instagram is a platform from which your audience can save your posts. So, you should know the number of saves your content is getting. It is one of the best indicators of your campaign performance.

It would help you know how useful your content is for your audience and how much they care about it. This metric is one of the top ones to measure your credibility in your niche.

Another one is the number of shares you get, as it allows you to get more views. It is the number of times your post was sent to other accounts.

Growth Metric

Find out how much growth your business profile is getting and also know the unfollow activities. This indication would help you realize what to avoid and what to use in the future.

Impressions

Your Instagram impressions indicate how much likability your content gets from the platform. It also tells how much your followers like it. Make sure that you use trending hashtags to improve it as it helps improve visibility potential.

More visibility is simply more impressions.

Twitter Social Media Business KPIs

Twitter is a perfect medium to create your network with content that matters for your field. So, you should be sure to use this platform for better marketing.

Top Tweet

Top tweet is a metric that allows you to find out what kind of content works for your marketing. It is simply to see which tweet performs best on the platform. There are several tools that you can use for your marketing.

You can find out if your link tweets are working better and what kind of content your audience likes most. Such analysis will also help you determine if your videos or images work better. It would help you find patterns among your content.

Impressions Time

Impressions are the number of views your content is getting on Twitter. It is a metric that can really help you find your key performance indicators with social campaigns. A great way to find your best time for impressions can find the time that works best for posting.

It would also help you find out when your audience is most active. People will see your content most when they are most active, so find that out too. This metric will also help you find if your images and videos are working.

Conversions

A social media campaign would never be useful without conversions. And they matter a lot for Twitter too. So, try to find out which action is the most important for you and use that one. This metric would also help you find your paid campaigns as you understand the conversions you need and can get.

Video Views

Video is one of the top content types that you can use for your marketing. So, you can try to find out how good your videos are working. You can find out the number of views you get with your video content.

A video content view is 2 seconds of play with 50 percent visibility of it.

Cost per result

Your results are some actions that are relevant to your marketing key performance indicators. So, you should learn about this metric you are getting. It can be a relevant action that you want from your ads.

Relevant action on your ad can help you determine the costs you are paying for that result. And once you find that out, you can know how much a certain conversion costs you with Twitter ads.

At the same time, you can use this key performance indicator to find out what you need to improve.

Link Click-Throughs

This metric can help you find out the performance you are getting with the link you use on the platform. These will be the number of clicks that take your audience to your website.

Profile clicks

Your profile is your real estate on your Twitter account that needs to stay helpful. So, ensure you know the number of times your account name, profile, or username clicks. It also indicates how interesting your content is for your audience.

More profile clicks mean that people are interested in your content.

Link clicks

Link clicks are the metric that shows your performance in the post-link department. It will also help you determine if your headlines or captions are helpful. This metric would also help you know how people are finding your links.

You can find this information on your dashboard.

Engagement rate

Engagement rate can really be a helpful indicator of your social media campaign performance. So, find out the number of engagements or impressions you get as a marketer. You can be sure that your profile is good when you have a good engagement rate.

If your engagement is good, you are getting great conversations on Twitter.

Engagements

Engagement is an impressive metric that defines what kind of results you can get. These metrics are Likes, Retweets, Link Clicks, and @replies.

If you are getting engagement, it shows that your content is interesting.

Impressions

Impressions are the metric that tells the number of views you get organically. This metric indicates your performance in your content for your followers. It also helps you find your tweet potential you should know well.

Make sure that you see the individual stats of every tweet you can track. This metric would also count when the same person sees your tweet twice. It would also be counted when they do not read your tweet.

Your impressions tell about your fame potential. You can go and open your analytics to find out the total tweet impressions. At the same time, you can find out any drop in popularity with a drop in views.

Moreover, you can find the best time to post your content with this metric. This indicator can show that your content is getting famous and the best time to post it. Just measure impressions for different times you post and find out the best time to post your content.

Moreover, you can find the best post when you get more impressions.

Top mentions

Top mentions can help you find how well your brand is performing on Twitter. These mentions are the ones that got the most engagement. Moreover, it helps you improve your brand visibility.

You know it even if it is a negative mention.

Linkedin Social Media Business KPIs

Linkedin is one of the most professionally useful social platforms you can try for social media networking and sales. It has some key performance indicators and metrics you should measure for your campaigns.

Impressions and Reach

Impressions and reach can be great indicators of better performance. You should know that impressions are not your reach. Reach is unique visitors you get to your content.

You may get more engagement with a boost in the metrics. You should also keep checking your fluctuations over time.

Follower count

Your company page and profile followers can be perfectly helpful for your marketing indicators. When you get followers, you can find out what works best and replicate that for more results.

You can compare your results with your competitors and find your growth.

Followers’ Demographics

Your follower demographics can be super useful for finding your campaign performance. So, try to find out the seniority, industry, company, and company size of your audience. It would help you find the best followers for your company page.

Make sure you use this metric to find out which people your content is reaching. At the same time, you can find out if you are communicating with the people you wish to reach.

Moreover, you can find the people that would like to work for your company. It would also help you find your campaign results and help improve ads. This metric monitoring would also help you improve your marketing strategy.

Messages

Your DMs or messages clearly indicate that you and your company are networking well. The experts believe you should try changing your bio every few months for better optimization.

Messages are a clear indication that you can get more financial opportunities.

Post Views and Engagements

Your post views metric tells how useful your content is. One of the most important things to remember for your social media campaigns is engagement alongside views.

Check Page Overview

Your page overview is the impressions and interactions you get. At the same time, your page’s impressions, reach, new followers, and total clicks mean a lot. Make sure that you are getting many brand mentions on Linkedin too.

Your company page visitors, referral traffic, and relevant conversations also matter. Make sure that you know the new followers and page activity too.

Hashtag Performance Metric

Hashtag performance is an amazing metric by that you can really find the results of your branded hashtags. It would also help you find out how far your posts are going.

Job Title and Profile Views

Your profile views and job title views are important for your profiles. Make sure that you know who saw your profile and find out what their demographics are.

Top follower

Your top follower is the person that has the most followers. Make sure you know metric helps you get huge exposure to your content. You can mention these influencers for more reach to your content on Linkedin.

Follower Growth

Your follower growth is one of the things that you should monitor for your campaigns all the time. Make sure you have several followers that have changed over time. It can be positive and negative for your business and profile.

Also, never forget to investigate any drop in your follower number.

Networking Stats

Your networking stats are super helpful for the growth of your social campaigns. Make sure that you find out all of your first and second-level connections for marketing on Linkedin.

Find the ones who are connected with your audience.

Profile Viewers Data

Instagram Profile viewers‘ data is something that helps you find their locations. It will help you find out if you are reaching the right people. You can use this metric to find the right people you should target further for your marketing.

It would also help you find top connections for the most useful ones for further results.

New followers

You can find the number of followers you get for a time span. Make sure you find out this metric to measure your campaign performance in Linkedin campaigns.

Company Stats

Your company page stats of average engagement rate, click-through rate, and page updates are super important. Make sure you know your company page updates too.

Final Thoughts

Getting to know your social media campaign performance indicators can be super helpful. So, we discussed some of the top metrics you should know for top social platforms.

We can have better performance indications with these metrics. So, you can try finding out Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin metrics we mentioned. These metrics can really help you find out what marketing results you are getting.

These would also help you tweak your marketing for these social platforms.

Bio: Adeel Nazir is a professional writer with an immense passion for social media and content marketing. He believes in delivering value and kindness to his connections and clients. With his content, he has helped multiple brands reach their marketing goals.