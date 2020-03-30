Top 6 Online Casino Games with the Lowest House Edge

Even though casinos have evolved from the traditional brick and more fronts systems of the times past into the digitized systems we have now; one thing has remained the same – the house edge. Seems like that term is bound to follow casino players everywhere they go.

As a factor that determines just how inherent the control of a casino owner or bookie is in a game, the house edge plays a significant role in the winning chances of players.

But unlike in traditional casinos where gamblers couldn’t really tell which game had a better edge than the other, online casinos present players with a metric of measurement to know just how inherent the edge of the house is in any particular game.

Via the “casino payout rate,” a player can determine the casino’s house edge, which is the statistical advantage a casino holds in any given game.

However, it is true what they say that a player can reduce the edge of the house if they have and use the right strategies, but wouldn’t it be better if you just knew those games with lower house edges and stick with them. At least, that way, you’re certain of your chances of winning whether or not you have the right strategy.

Roulette (single zero)

House edge limit: 2.5%

Although there usually two types of roulette wheels – the single zero and the two zero- by all means, please stick with the single zero versions. Typically, there are two versions of roulette that feature a single 0 – these being the European and the French versions. If your online casino site doesn’t offer either of these two, please do not hesitate to change them.

There are many reputable online casino sites out there like sbobet that offer both versions of roulette. So if your current agent doesn’t offer you the single zero option, please flip the switch.

The reason is that single zero roulette offers a much smaller house edge (from 2.5%) and thus higher payout to the player.

Slots

House edge limit: 2% – 10%

Contrary to what the public believes, slot games are amongst the games with the lowest house advantage. Although they are nothing but virtual games, the competition to produce the best slot games means that software suppliers are constantly adding extra features such as free spins, jackpots, and other bonus rounds.

So, in order to reduce the inherent house edge in slot games, all you have to do is seek out those online casino agents, like Sbobet, that offer slots with these additional bonuses. With these bonuses, you’ll be able to limit the house edge to your own advantage. For example, you can use the free spins to hit the jackpot, gain another free round or session, or even build your bankroll if you’ve been on a losing streak before then.

Video poker

House edge limit: 0.5% – 5%

One of the lowest house edge games anyone can play is video poker. In fact, some gamblers even argue that video poker boasts a 0% house edge, with strategies the only deterministic factor. Since casino owners are in the business of making money, this cannot be completely true. However, it does say a lot about the inherent house advantage of this game.

That said, you should try your luck at online video poker games like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild, they are quite rewarding, and the house advantage can be easily beaten with the right strategy.

Three-Card Poker

House edge limit: 1.5%

Another game that offers players a huge chance of winning is the three-card poker. In this game, each player and the house are dealt three cards. The payouts vary according to the dealer cards. King high qualifies the dealer and pays the highest returns, but basic poker strategy also applies. But if you’re looking to bet safely and get your betting money back at least and possibly some more, then you should play the Queen high.

Baccarat



House edge limit: 1.5%

If you think slot was easy, try baccarat. As a less-action-more-strategy game, winning in baccarat depends solely on how much you understand the basic strategies involved. Here, you can only bet on Player, Banker, or a Tie. But to stand a chance of winning more, it is better to bet on the Player. The Banker has an additional fee added to it.

Blackjack

House edge limit: 1.5%

There is no messing with Blackjack cards, honestly! With so many variants of the game, the difference is in the cards or rather how many they are. Just find a single deck game, and your chances of winning are greatly improved.

