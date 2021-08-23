Top 6 Best Nicotine Salt Juice Flavors for Vape Enthusiasts

Ever since its introduction, nicotine salt is one of the fastest-growing trends among users. Many manufacturers cashed up on the trend, introduced various nicotine salt juice flavors, and caught the market by storm. These flavors induce nicotine fast into the body, satisfying the nicotine vape cravings instantly.

What are nicotine salts?

Nicotine salts are one of the trends in the vaping industry. Unlike firebase nicotine, they are friendly to the throat and can induce a range of tastes besides nicotine. Also, they are ideal for small vaping devices such as vaping pens and pod vape, but they still give a sensation similar to smoking.

Unlike freebase smoking, nicotine salts have limits on the amount of nicotine concentration in them. Since they are a mixture of various components, the remaining percentages are filled with other flavors, making them a perfect means to satisfy nicotine cravings.

The juices are a more cost-effective way of introducing nicotine into the body. They allow users only to vape a small quantity of nicotine and get the full potential of nicotine. There are various flavors of cheap nic salt juices to choose from. These nic salts are some of the most famous, enjoyable, and best on the market.

Six Best Nic Salt Juices

Lemon Tart Salt Nic by Dinner Lady

Dinner Lady is one of the most recognized vape flavor manufacturers globally. The company is also a leading manufacturer of nic salts. The lemon tart salt was first introduced into the market in 2016 and has won many awards, such as “the best dessert flavors.” The flavor combines many tastes, but the most prominent one is the taste of lemon that adds some vibe to vaping. Sour lemons are responsible for the most astounding hits making it a number one choice for many vapers. This vape juice is a blend of sweet meringue, biscuit crust, and sour lemon to generating the perfect flavor.

Sour strawberry Bantam Salt Vape

Bantam salt vape manufactures unique flavors that last longer in the mouth. The company manufactures a broad range of flavors from vapers to choose from. Sour strawberry can amp up your social life by enabling you to enjoy a long-lasting flavor as you share amongst friends. They are manufactured to promote sustainability, and the flavors blend the most preferred and organically grown strawberries. The flavors comply with the industrial manufacturing standards and consumer needs and demands.

Hawaiian POG-NKD 100 Salt E-liquid

Short form for naked 100 salts, the juice is a top pick for many vapers. Manufactured by a reputable vape lab in the US, the juice is an exceptional blend of creativity and originality to produce quality and long-lasting flavors. This juice is sweet and combines a formula of passion fruits, guavas, and oranges to generate the tropical and sensational hit on the throat. Furthermore, the juice is available in 30 ml bottles with varying nicotine concentrations such as 35 and 50mg. It has excellent customer reviews due to its superb nicotine strength and flavors.

Coffee Cream Tobacco – Saucy Salts E-Liquid

Manufactured by Saucy salts, one of the household brands in vaping industry, the juice gives the throat some of the most surprising hits. A blend of coffee and nicotine, the flavor is designed to quench both nicotine and coffee cravings. The unique combination produces a smooth, creamy, and sweet taste for coffee and nicotine lovers. Therefore, it is the best flavor for quitting smoking or trying to suppress nicotine cravings. As it flows down the throat, it calms the nerves by stimulating a feeling of relaxation in the body and leaving behind an original taste comparable to no other flavors.

Orgasm Ice-One up the salt flavor

From the name, one can tell how refreshing the flavor is. Manufactured by one-up salt flavor, the brand is known for its unique tastes and characters that deliver the most incredible flavors. This flavor elevates moods, emotions by introducing fresh energy into the body. Its great hit accompanied by fading salty feelings is a formula of balanced ingredients and cohesion to produce the best tastes for vapers. For those looking to boost their energy through vaping, this is the flavor to try. It is addictive, and once you try it, you will keep craving for more, making it one of your staples or most preferred flavors.

Vanilla cream- Apollo salt E-liquid

Apollo Salts manufactures authentic flavors by combining various fruits with nicotine. The vanilla cream is not only delicious but sensational. This richly flavored juice satisfies the cravings for sweet tastes to refresh you as it flows down the throat. It is perfect for beginners interested in sweet flavors to meet their vaping experience. Most vapers classify it amongst the ideal dessert flavors.

Bottom Line

There are so many options for nicotine salts to choose from. Some of them are perfect for meeting objectives such as quitting nicotine and satisfying your cravings. The flavors consist of various components mixed in proportions to deliver the ultimate desires for both beginners and expert vaping enthusiasts. The nicotine strength varies per product enabling you to choose from the best options.