Top 10 Smart Ways of Shopping Online with Complete Safety & Security

Online shopping has become an essential part of our lives. In this fast-paced era, it is more convenient for people to shop from their house’s comfort rather than shopping in traditional ways. Online shopping undoubtedly has that factor of the ease along with it which traditional shopping lacks and hence a prominent reason for its popularity.

Online marketplaces have emerged as a comparatively new and much more convenient alternative for exchanging various goods and services. Along with it, it is a cheaper option available to the consumers too. With so many direct perks, there are the associated shortcomings and dangers attached to shopping online. The growth in the popularity of online shopping websites among people has increased the activities of cybersecurity attacks targeting unaware online shopping consumers.

In today’s era, multiple incidents were reported by online shopping consumers regarding the increase in the number of cybersecurity attacks. Shopping online without security and safety measures may lead to the loss of personal information for online consumers. This attracts cybersecurity criminals to steal the online consumers’ sensitive information like birth details, email address, bank account details, or other financial related details, putting consumers under substantial fiscal losses.

Let’s quickly go through the 10 smart ways of shopping online with complete safety & security.

1. Always show up with reputed players in the market

You cannot expect all the consumers to shop with complete safety and security. Always bookmark your favorite shopping sites in the browser to open the website link swiftly and safely. Multiple search results over browsers may mislead you and can take you to the wrong path; from there, cybersecurity attackers can steal your personal information. Make sure you are buying products from trusted online websites and applications in the market.

2. Avoid online shopping on Public Network

Never shop online over the public WIFI network, and always keep in mind that public networks have some serious safety and security limitations. Unsecure public connection allows cybersecurity attackers to intercept all your live traffic, and they can see all the things you are doing over the public internet. In case of urgency, always use VPN services when using public WIFI.VPN will create an encrypted channel for your data.

3. Always browse websites with SSL and HTTPS Protocols

Make sure whenever you are browsing over the internet, always open websites link having HTTPS and SSL protocols. Always look for the padlock symbol on the URL bar, especially whenever you make an online payment, and make sure that the URL should start with HTTPS instead of HTTP. Numerous SSL Certificates are available in the market and are also considered the safest way to purchase online. GoDaddy Wildcard SSL is mainly famous because of its advantages to escape security-related threats.

4. Create Strong Passwords when online shopping

In today’s era, most consumers who shop online keep the same and simple password for all the accounts. It’s mandatory to always keep unique passwords for the accounts so that no one can guess it. Strong passwords must contain a complex set of lower and uppercase numbers, letters, and symbols. A strong password will keep the cyber attackers away.

5. Never Purchase from Spam or Phishing emails

Now -a -days, many people open spam and phishing emails as they provide fake offers to consumers for their desired products. For safe and secure online shopping, always mark those emails as spam; this action will remove the mail from your mailbox and block the cyber attackers from sending those spam and phishing emails.

6. Always keep an eye on your bank transactions and statements

If you regularly shop online, it will be difficult for you to acknowledge which product you have purchased from whom, so always make a note of all transactions that you have made online. Always compare all your online shopping spending details with your bank account statement. Make sure your bank account activity alert option is enabled, and whenever you receive an alert over text or email, you should acknowledge the deductions.

7. Always shop with a Credit card and avoid using Debit cards

Always shop with a Credit card and avoid using Debit cards– Make a note of it. Even more always use a credit card while shopping online as it is one of the safest ways to purchase online. A credit card does not provide sellers direct access to your money in bank accounts.

Besides it, it is in the interest of users to check the website status, if website is legitimate or not. A fake website is made to steal the credential of users.

If we pay with a debit card, if an issue occurs with the order, we cannot get our money back until the seller agrees to it. Banks always protect their money. That is the reason credit cards are much safer than debit cards.

8. Use Antivirus Protection and Bulletproof your system against cybercriminals

Computer oriented crime and fraud attacks today constitute a massive proportion of the significant crimes happening throughout the world. To successfully avoid them and for safe and secure online shopping, it is advisable to keep a strong antivirus in check. Regularly updating the antivirus software and checking its credibility from time to time helps avoid cyber attacks.

9. Always update your browser, antivirus, and operating system on time

Safe and secure online shopping will always remain a distant dream if there will be a lack of knowledge within the consumer group. Along with this, they should remain technologically aware too. Do not ignore the browser updates that you receive from time to time. It is often observed that the non-functional, outdated browsers and software are a cause for the system’s failure.

10. Track your online shopping orders and Report scammers

Even after taking all the necessary precautions, you cannot consider yourself safe. Cyber attacks can happen to any of us. Even then, it is your right to complain immediately to your local police or FBI, as you consider suitable depending upon the number of losses.

Conclusion

Online shopping has also made our lives more comfortable than ever. With several evident advantages, it is essential not to overlook the other side too. One should always think before giving out personal information that can be utilized in various forms negatively. Furthermore it is therefore recommended to use the strategies in the above piece to avoid cyber attacks. The safest way to purchase online includes going through many strategies thoughtfully to create a safe and positive online sphere for you.