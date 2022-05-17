7 Tips On Cool & Unique Gifts For Candle Lovers

Not every day will you encounter a candle connoisseur in your life. But when you do, you will eventually know how obsessed they are with candles. Now when their entire life seems to be dedicated to candles only, isn’t it tough to find out what to give them?

Although there isn’t much brainstorming to this because you already know what to get, you need to know what’s the best. There are scented candles, luxury candles, and sculpture candles in Australia, each of which can be a great gift.

Gifts for every candle lover

It is not really hard to understand what to give a candle lover. If there is someone like that in your life, you just need to know how to get the desired thing. Several online and offline stores sell a wide range of luxury candle supplies and more that you can use for gifting your loved one.

Here are some of the best ideas that you can try:

1. Subscription box

A candle subscription box is easily available online. The subscription candle boxes usually contain a wide range of candles ranging from normal to scented ones. Furthermore, many sellers also provide luxury candle supplies.

The best part of choosing a subscription box is that the person you are giving it to will receive candle boxes every month. Moreover, they are extremely affordable as well.

Depending on your needs, you can also choose to customize the boxes. Nonetheless, you must know that not every seller will provide the option to customize the subscription candle boxes.

2. Sculpture candles

Nothing works out better than a sculpture candle in Australia. When you are buying the candles online, you need to do some research on where you can get sculpture candles.

If you wish to buy sculpture candles in Australia, you can always rely on Bespoke and Co Candles. These sculpture candles are available in different shapes. One of the most prominent things to note about sculpture candles is that they are available online only.

You can do a vast amount of research and choose a sculpture candle that suits you the best. You know the person’s preferences and eventually can choose a candle accordingly.

3. Luxury candles

The luxury candles never go out of style and are easily available. However, when you’re getting luxury candles as a gift, you should not miss out on using luxury candle supplies. These are extremely efficient.

Many companies provide a combination of luxury candles along with their supplies. If you want to buy both together online, you should consider checking out online stores. However, you must know that sculpture candles in Australia are also considered to be a type of luxury candle.

4. Literature candle

Many people love literature and art. So, why not give them a combination of candles and literature. Many literature candles are available online in the form of sculpture candles in Australia, whereas others are available in a jar.

It is totally up to your preference on what you want to choose. The literature candles in a jar usually feature a picture. However, the sculpture literature candles feature an entire sculpture. Many people who love art and literature prefer having a combination of both.

However, the ones present in the jar are likely to have a touch of essential oils that makes them an efficient choice for scented candles. You know them the most. So, it is often advisable to choose a candle that suits their preferences the most.

5. Limited edition boxed candles

It is quite tough to get your hands on the limited edition boxed candles. Often, even the best ones won’t be able to get the limited edition ones.

Therefore, if your friend has missed out on getting their hands on the limited edition boxed candles, you must consider getting them for them. Bespoke and Co Candles make sure to change their boxes daily. You can consider browsing their website and finding the perfect limited edition boxed candles.

6. Plant candles

Apart from having scented candles, plant candles can be a great addition. The subtle hints of plants along with candles can play an important role in enhancing the atmosphere of your room. Furthermore, they can be additionally great decorative pieces.

However, if you feel that these aren’t effective, you can consider doing some research on how to decorate. Many plants are easily available online that are present in the form of candles as well. Most of these plant candles have a plant-like smell.

7. Candle care set

If they love candles a little way too much, you should consider getting them a candle care set. Every candle lover will understand its importance of it. The candle care set usually comes with a wick dipper and bell snuffer that will play an important role in cleaning and caring for the candle.

While many may not believe it, people do love it. There are many candle connoisseurs, and if you have someone like that in your life, it is time that you surprise them. You can go out of your way to get them the best. Therefore, gift them sculpture candles in Australia from Bespoke and Co Candles.