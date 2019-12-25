The Top Five Poker Earners and Biggest Online Winners

It is hard to dispute the fact that poker is one of the oldest games on this planet. Despite this fact, people are still learning things about the game every day. Whether it be a new strategy or a new variation of the game, there is always something going on with poker.

This is just one of the many reasons that the game remains one of the most popular. People are intrigued to follow poker and its biggest winners. Compare your stats and see how you match up.

Joe Hachem

Joe was once a chiropractor who suffered a major life-changing injury. Unfortunately, the injury that he suffered put him out of work where he had to seek out other means to support his family. This is when he came to rely on his poker skills. Little did he know that it would turn into a career. Joe has claimed several high stakes tournaments thus far in his career. The most popular was probably the World Poker Series that he captured back in ‘05.

John Juanda

John might not be the biggest earner in the world, but he certainly is the biggest earner in his humble part of the world. He hails from a little place in Indonesia where he had a successful career in athletics and business before delving into the wide world of poker. His strategic mind and ability to keep calm in stressful situations are what have catapulted his career. He is 45 and has amassed nearly a $14 million fortune.

Jamie Gold

Jamie Gold is one of the most unique players to ever grace the game. Not only does he have an extremely aggressive play style, but he has the ability to remain calm in the most stressful of situations. This is just one of the qualities that have earned him cash prizes of $12 and $13 million.

Phil Hellmuth

If you are a poker fan then Phil Hellmuth needs no introduction. He is without a doubt one of the most recognized players in the world. In fact, there are many times when he is referred to as the Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods of poker. And, when you look at everything that the man has contributed to the sport it is easy to understand why fans are saying these great things. That aside, Phil has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Not only this, but he has a natural charisma that some say cannot be matched.

Sam Trickett

Sam might not have got his start until late ‘05, but he has easily grown to be one of the richest poker players in the world. In fact, he has already made several historic achievements that only other players could dream of. It was after his football career came to an end that he made the switch to the wide world of poker. It has been a successful one. With 8 major world titles under his belt, Sam is easily one of the richest and most recognized players in the entire world.