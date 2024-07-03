The Science Behind Electric Hookahs: How They Work

Technology is everywhere and has impacted almost every industry. Even the world of hookahs has been influenced by advancing technology.

Today, electronic shisha or hookah electric devices are in high demand. They use flavored vapor from heated e-liquids instead of tobacco. The benefits of using electronic hookahs are being explored, and enthusiasts are switching from traditional shisha to hookah electricals.

In this guide, let us learn how these devices work!

Comparison Between Traditional Shisha and Hookah Electric

A traditional hookah is a device that people use for smoking flavored tobacco using a water pipe. The molasses or flavored tobacco is heated by charcoal. It then produces smoke, which is filtered through water before being inhaled.

Electronic Shisha does not contain nicotine and is preferred by smoking enthusiasts because of its technological integration and use in public spaces.

Traditional flavors come from tobacco leaves, glycerin, and flavors, while electronic hookahs use liquid flavors heated by a battery-powered device. This critical differentiation enhances the user experience and the method of consumption.

Although both offer unique experiences, you can choose the one that suits your preferences.

How Hookah Electrics Work

The Electric Hookah is equipped with the following components, which work in the step-by-step series as given here:

Step 1 – Switch

There is a switch attached to your hookah electric, which allows you to turn the device on and off.

Step 2 – Heating Element

The primary component in electric hookahs is its heating plate or coil, which is located at its base. As soon as the device is powered, the coil is heated, and it atomizes the electric liquid with its thermal energy.

Step 3 – Atomizer

The atomizer is then activated, converting the electric liquid into vapor. It heats the liquid to an optimal temperature and creates a flavorful vapor. Electric hookahs atomize oil instead of traditional tobacco, which leads to no tar production. This reduces the risk of second-hand smoke exposure.

Step 4 – E-Liquid Container

The electronic liquid container is placed at the top of the electric hookah. You can refill and replace it with your chosen flavors to customize your experience.

Step 5 – Battery and Control Circuit

The battery powers the electric hookah, which works the heating element and other components. The control circuit monitors the temperature and ensures a consistent smoking experience.

Step 6 – USB Port

This is found in reusable electric hookahs, which are used for recharging. Batteries power electric hookahs and use electronic liquids that are vaporized to produce flavored smoke.

Benefits of Using an Electronic Hookah

Here are some advantages to replacing your traditional hookahs with E-Hookas:

Burning tobacco involves smoke and harmful chemicals, which are absent in hookah electricals.

Since no tar is involved, there is less chance of second-hand smoke.

Electronic liquids in hookah electrics can be adjusted based on nicotine levels, which means users can mitigate nicotine dependence.

Electric hookahs offer an array of flavors that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Electric hookahs are compact, lightweight, and portable

They eliminate the need for matches or lighters.

As electric hookahs do not produce cigarette butts or second-hand smoke, they are more environmentally friendly.

Types of E-Hookahs

Here are the main types of electronic hookahs:

1. Disposable Hookah Electrics

These are designed for single use. Once discarded, the electronic liquid is depleted. These devices come with and without nicotine and feature hookah-themed tips or hose handles.

2. Refillable Hookah Pen

These are like disposable pens, but they can be refilled and recharged. These hookah electrics offer flexibility in eLiquid flavors and a more cost-effective and personalized experience.

3. Electronic Hookah Heads

These are refillable and rechargeable and are used with traditional hookah setups. These devices offer a modern twist without the need for coals or tobacco.

Conclusion

Modern smokers prefer electronic shisha over traditional hookahs, mainly because of its flavors, less smoke, sustainability benefits, and great experience. These devices represent a technologically advanced alternative to traditional tobacco smoke and eventually enhance the convenience and customization of hookahs.

SEE ALSO: How to Use the Instagram Thread Feature For Marketing

