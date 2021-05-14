The Only Five College Essay Writing Tips You’ll Ever Need

One of the most important moments in your life is the moment you decide to go to college. Getting in can be challenging, especially if you’ve got no idea how to prepare for this journey. Taking the SATs and applying to various universities can be draining. You might also need some help prepping for college essay.

If you need help with your college application, you’ve come to the right place. This article will discuss how to plan your college essay application, choose the right topic for you, approach it, come up with an outline, and finally, how to write a successful college essay.

Plan your college essay

Your first goal is mapping out a plan to know which direction you’re heading. The more detailed your plan, the better the outcome. This is the time to identify what you’re striking for and what you need to get into the college of your dreams. First, you’ve got to check the school’s requirements and see what types of students they’ve accepted in the previous years. Next, follow these points.

Clarify how many essays you need to write and for how many colleges . If one college requires you to write more than one essay – or no essay – make sure you know that too. Also, how long should these essays be?

Can you design a one-size-fits-all type of essay or should you strive for a personalized one for each college? I'd recommend personalizing them, but some schools might have similar requirements so it's worth checking.

What essay are you going to start writing first? Know the deadlines for each one of your essays and start ahead of time. Rushing through this process will interfere with the quality of your work.

Once you’ve gathered all of this information, it’s time to move on and choose the topic that you will be writing about. Know that this information is important so do not skip this first step!

Choose the topic that suits you

Your second task is choosing a topic that connects with yourself and your goals. First, you’ve got to choose the right prompt, and second, you’ve got to develop the right ideas for your prompt.

Choosing the right prompt

Think about your life and what you could write about in your essay. What were some of the most exciting challenges you’ve overcome? What prompts did you brainstorm? When you think of a prompt, what’s the first thing that pops into your head? How will you communicate your idea to others and convey the right message? Answer all of these questions first,

Choosing the right topic

A successful college essay can discuss many topics but choosing the one that makes the most sense to you is essential. Your college application is about you, so you should be the one choosing it, no matter what your parent or teacher tells you. However, you could discuss your options with an essay writing service professional. He or she could help you out with ideas if anything. Asking for a second opinion is not wrong.

In the meantime, think about what you are the most excited about. Which of your experiences are worth sharing? Who is your role model and played an influential role in your life? What makes you stand out from the crowd?

Make sure that you pick a topic that you can be honest about. Lying in your college application is wrong. Make sure that you are transparent and try to avoid controversial topics. Brainstorm until you find a prompt that suits your best ideas and start from there.

Show why you’re a good fit

Just as a job application, your admissions essay should show how you could contribute to the chosen university. Getting in because you’re awesome is not enough. What are some ways in which you could bring something new to the college? How could you contribute to students’ learning? What are some projects you could design for them? How will you make the university well-known? Whatever you feel that you could bring to the table, add that to your contribution list and include it in your essay.

Write an outline and include the necessary details

Your writing will decide your future, believe it or not. The better you write, the more prepared you are – or at least, that’s what colleges based their decision in. You should write an outline first and then include the necessary details. When adding the details, don’t forget to:

Think of specific examples for each statement that you’re making.

Add imagery to your writing by explaining the shape, color, or texture of the items you are describing. This will capture the attention of your reader.

Demonstrate that your personality matches your writing style.

The admissions officers are looking for honest content, so don’t try to deceive them. Make sure you don’t use words whose meaning you don’t know.

Have someone edit and proofread your essay

Last but not least, having someone to proofread your essay is a BIG must. That’s because you get used to reading your content and cannot see your mistakes anymore. Use an online writing service such as Grammarly to proofread your work. You could also ask a friend or a relative to look over your work and give it their real opinion.

Wrapping Up

Make sure you plan your college essay properly before you start writing it. Organizing your ideas, knowing the deadline, and taking enough time to write your piece are crucial steps to writing a successful college application. Next, choose a topic that you find exciting and write a clear outline of your ideas. Don’t forget to have someone proofread your work. Good luck!