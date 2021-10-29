The Hidden Dangers of Undetected Air Leaks Revealed in New UK Study

You may not be aware of it, but without regular air leak detection in your home or business, you could be inviting all sorts of problems. Air leaks can carry moisture, dirt and allergens into the building which will create all sorts of problems for your company.

Not only that, but if left undetected for too long, an air leak can cause structural damage to your property because it’s slowly letting outside air inside the building!

Some UK research has identified just how damaging air leaks can be to businesses if instant action is not taken regarding frequent maintenance checks for tools such as oilless air compressors and quiet air compressors.

Financial Costs of Air Leaks

As a company owner, you need to make sure that your business is always operating at peak performance and efficiency by having an air leakage detection system. You simply cannot afford not to be proactive about ensuring there aren’t any issues with this problem as it could literally cost millions!

In fact, UK businesses’ failure to act on responding to resolving air leakage issues has seen them waste an average of £100m each year from compressed air systems. An estimated 20%-40% of air generated in a manufacturing facility is wasted and for small air systems, this can be equal to costing businesses at least £2-£7 daily.

Advantages of air leak detection

Air leakage detection is a very important thing for any business to have. It’s not only going to protect the company, but it will save them money too! Having regular air leakage testing done can help you prevent problems from occurring on your property and alert you if there are already issues that need to be resolved.

Carbon emissions can be reduced if urgent action to clamp down on air leakages is taken because air leaks will contribute to unnecessary energy being wasted and that energy waste will lead to global warming damaging the planet.

One of the benefits of detecting air leaks quickly is for the health and safety of all employees because air leaks can result in damaging malfunctions that can then cause injury and harm to employees.

How to Address Air Leaks

Now that you are aware of the dangers of leaving air leaks undetected, here are some signs to look for if you believe there’s an issue with your business.

If employees seem exhausted after work or complain about dry skin or irritated eyes then this could well be down to air leaking into the building which has dried out their skin and caused irritation in their eyes.

If you notice any rust stains appear on walls or nearby equipment, this could be another sign that air has managed to leak into your building and has caused damage over time.

All the components of equipment need to be frequently cleaned and be regularly maintained, and this includes all the pipes, hoses and tubes. The rubber O rings and valve deals can break down due to wear and tear over time, so it is important those get regularly changed to ensure long-lasting effectiveness.

Lastly, it is essential to check all machinery and compressor systems for any loose connections! While it might seem a simple thing, it can be quite easily forgotten! For maximum efficiency, tighten all loose connections to ensure that no air will leak.