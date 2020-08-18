The Essential Business Survival Guide in a Pandemic Crisis

The novel coronavirus outbreak has left companies suffering from enormous losses due to business closures in the U.S and around the world. As we move onto the next phase of the pandemic, businesses reopening is likely to happen sooner than later. With uncertainty surrounding the current atmosphere, business owners find themselves questioning how to survive the pandemic.

Managing your finances

As businesses are helpless and not able to generate any revenue, the first step is to mitigate losses. Not all but most businesses have business interruption (BI) insurance or any other form of insurance to cover for loss of income suffered. Although most policies exclude any virus or bacterial coverage ever since the 2003 SARS epidemic, business owners may want to review their policies and consult with experts who can assist to file for rightful claims.

With falling economic conditions, the government has stepped forward to assist small business owners and offer various grants to ensure a successful reopening. Stay updated with the latest city, state and country announcements and other mediums offering business grants to finance your losses and future business activities.

Getting Started with you Business Survival Guide

As businesses are starting to reopen soon, companies must prepare a well structured plan that will ensure the following of safety protocols for both employees and customers, as well as generate revenues. If your business falls under essential service or non-essential, following are the safety measures to follow:

Follow social distancing

Monitor employees’ health

Provide face masks for employees if needed

Promote sanitizing habits and educate customers/employees of the current situations

Limit the number of customers entering stores

Schedule alternating workday shifts for your employees

Limit hand-to-hand contact such as courier or delivery services

Implement frequent store cleaning and disinfection

Business should encourage work from home practice if not needed to be present in stores. Health and safety of your customers and employees must be a top most priority.

Despite revenues being lower, plan your business activities for the long term instead. Use the slow paced business environment to plan ahead. This can be achieved through making changes in your marketing strategy or training your employees. These strategies or the skills of your employees can be used once all business activities turn back to normal. Build connections and reach out to your customers that may create future opportunities for your business.

Tracking Economical changes during Coronavirus Pandemic

The ‘Great Reboot’ or the 2020 pandemic has had the economy fall under a great slump where the recovery process will be a great concern. Economic activities have a major role to plan in your business as consumer spending affects the price levels, investments decisions and employment levels for your business.

“The best way to manage risk is to attempt to spot it and plan accordingly before it happens”, according to David Rowland, head of marketing at Engage EHS. This is why risk assessment software is now so important to a business. Using this software, you can make plans, spot potential risks, and then do everything you can to minimize their impact.

After the pandemic, businesses will have to redesign their business plan. This will only be possible if your strategy is inline with the economic changes. Your pricing strategies, demand estimation and other factors will depend on what turn the economy takes. Therefore, stay updated with all recent economic movements to plan for your business activities.

Coronavirus on your business premises

The good thing about difficult times is that they don’t last forever. Even though situations may be out of control and uncertain for your business, it could still survive and come out stronger when the pandemic is over. As businesses reopen and resume to operate their activities, things will change for good.

However, a steady work plan and a broader outlook is very essential to meet the requirements for the new change in the upcoming working style. Employee and customer safety should be of top most priority. Safety protocols should be applied in all areas of business activities to ensure any spreading of Coronavirus on your business premises.

Companies will face liability risk as reopening of businesses will now take place in the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have reopened or are planning to reopen your business soon, make sure all protocols and procedures are in compliance as stated the government.

Any breach could drive your business into deeper losses if spreading of the virus happens on your business premises. This does not mean that you should not reopen your business. Law enforcements and legalities are constantly being updated to support the current pandemic conditions. Review and stay updated will all current announcements for better and safer business operations.

Growth Opportunities During the Pandemic

One thing’s for sure though, businesses will face numerous challenges on the way back to recovery. With safety guidelines and protocols in place, only a limited number of customers can enter business establishments at a time which will affect the revenue. Even if businesses make a long-awaited re-opening, some consumers may be wary of going out and being with other people in enclosed spaces.

If possible, going online fully or partially may be an option but this may not produce the same income pre-COVID as customers a face job loss or reduced working time which will greatly reduce their ability to purchase. Restaurant businesses can introduce a new menu that may sell better as takeaway to increase profits. Events companies can switch to offering online concerts or virtual shows. There are numerous ways to improve business strategies and now is the best time to change and innovate.

Even with all the careful planning and implementation of guidelines that prevent the spread of infection. Strategies for re-starting operations may vary depending on the location. Even without government regulations, it is wise to assess potential risks for contamination in every step of the manufacturing or service process and place steps that will reduce it.

It is still possible for businesses to make a comeback. With the cooperation of clients and consumers, it is possible to stay open and earn enough to survive this pandemic. Businesses that will survive and thrive are the ones that open to change, make careful planning and preparation, and understand that opportunities exist even in times of crisis.

Holly is part of the content and community team at Specialty Fuel Services – providers of emergency fuel continuation services, in locations affected by catastrophic events.