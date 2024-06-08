The Cost of Embryo Freezing and Infertility Treatment in India

Embryo freezing, also commonly known as Egg Freezing, is gaining a lot of popularity in India these days. Let us read in detail about what it is, the costs, and how the infertility treatment is done.

Embryo Freezing: What Is It?

Embryo freezing is also known as oocyte cryopreservation. It is a procedure in which a woman’s eggs are taken out, frozen, or preserved in easy terms for use later. Women want to conserve their fertility state when they are young and do not want a child for medical purposes.

For example, it is true for cancer patients whose fertility can be affected later. Nowadays, it is more and more prevalent non-medical reasons, the number one of which is that women want to have a baby very late when they are not naturally fertile.

The procedure involves stimulating the ovaries for the production of eggs, then recovering the eggs through a nominally invasive process, and then freezing them using a process known as vitrification. There is no limitation on how long the eggs can be frozen.

They can be stored for an indefinite period until the woman is ready. When she is ready, the eggs are thawed, fertilized with sperm, and implanted in the uterus through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to attempt pregnancy later on.

How Much Does Embryo Freezing Cost in India?

Quite interestingly, the process of egg freezing is cheaper in India, unlike other countries that charge a wholesome amount. Even though it is more popular in other countries. But now, more women in India are becoming aware of the same social stigma attached to the female body.

In India, it costs roughly somewhere between the range of Rs.1,50,000 to Rs.1/70,000 INR. This cost is usually inclusive of all the charges of IVF protocol, which are the medicines and injections given for ovarian stimulation, along with the fees for the process of egg retrieval and also subsequent freezing done later on.

The Risks Associated with Egg Freezing

Although rare, some of the risks that are associated with this procedure are:

Eggs can get damaged during the freezing process if not done by professionals

In rare circumstances, the frozen eggs can get contaminated by infections

There can be damage to blood vessels during the retrieving process

How is Egg Freezing Done?

The process of egg freezing is somewhat very similar to the procedure of IVF. Hormone injections are injected into the woman’s body to increase the production of eggs, to more than usual one egg each month.

The eggs are taken out from the ovaries through a minor procedure. The eggs are then frozen and preserved in the lab with complete protection for future use. Such frozen eggs can be used in good condition for fertilization for up to ten years from that day.

FAQ: Is the Egg Freezing Procedure Painful?

Only some parts of the egg-freezing process can be uncomfortable and that too depends on your hormones and sensitivity level. Nevertheless, the experience is not painful for most women as a whole. The hormone injections can tingle a little, but your medical professional will advise on how best to manage these injections. So that close to no pain is felt.

In Conclusion!

While egg freezing provides a good option for preserving fertility for future use, it is essential to recognize the emotional aspects of the egg freezing process. The decision to freeze eggs can be complicated, involving deliberations about relationships, societal outlooks, and personal emotional state about motherhood.

Counseling and support services can be obtained about the process of egg freezing if you feel you need such programs that help women navigate the emotional aspects of this reproductive choice.