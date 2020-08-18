Thailand’s Education Minister Plan Overhaul of the Education System

The Education Minister has announced plans to improve the standard of education in Thailand with a focus on developing a platform called “Thailand Education Eco-System.” Above all to ensure students are well-prepared for the 21st century.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan, said that in the past year he visited schools and institutions across Thailand to receive feedback and opinions. Above all about issues concerning the education system. Through this approach, a plan was structured to “unlock, change and widen” education to ensure human capital is strengthened for Thailand’s future.

“The 21st century has presented itself as an era where growth in knowledge is rapidly changing at an exponential rate. Consequently, the global supply of skilled labour becomes more competitive to meet new expectations.

Hence, the need for individuals to become adaptive in a fast-paced environment becomes critical. The problem is straightforward, Thai education has yet to move much at all,” he said.

Mr Nataphol also said as the leader of education, the ministry will become an enabler. Above all by building an education system that answers the demands of a competitive labour force.

Education Eco-System strives to achieve

“Thai education must shift in a way where students depart from their ‘fixed mindset’ of the past. And also begin to incorporate a ‘growth mindset’ in their daily lives. This is what the Education Eco-System strives to achieve. This is the modern Ministry of Education that I plan to establish.” the minister told the Bangkok Post.

He said the system will use supply and demand mechanisms through a platform to provide real-time information on the skills sought by domestic and international employers. This platform could also “unlock” the potential of the Thai education system. Even more by bridging the gap between state education agencies and employers.

The “change” will focus on a new evaluation process for new teachers and students. Students would rely less on tests, while teachers would rely more on self-growth for higher positions in teaching.

A new curriculum and guideline will be established to produce quality teachers. Also administrative bodies that demand greater management skills. These fundamental changes are expected to influence the quality of students.

The “widening” refers to improving the capacity of secondary, primary and vocational schools to develop specialized skills for various career paths, experts and create more opportunities.

To achieve these goals, the Ministry of Education is introducing three new apparatuses for building the sustainable Education Eco-System: Human Capital Excellence Center (HCEC); Digital Education Excellence Platform (DEEP); and Excellence Individual Development Plan (EIDP).