Teeth Whitening Secrets: How to Get and Keep a Brighter Smile

Everybody wants a healthy, white smile. However, our teeth can eventually turn yellow with age or become discolored due to smoking or drinking wine. Luckily, there are certain things you can do to reverse these effects. Some people are willing to invest in teeth whitening products. Unfortunately, most products contain harsh chemicals that can have damaging effects on your teeth.

If you want a bright, white smile without scrubbing chemical on your teeth, check out Teeth Whitening in Sarnia or this list of options that are effective and natural:

Baking Soda – The natural whitening properties of baking soda is a great and cost-effective way to achieve a radiant, white smile. Brushing with a baking soda paste gently scrubs away the stains on the surface of your teeth. It also keeps bacteria out of your mouth by creating an alkaline environment. While it is not an overnight solution for whiter teeth, the shade of your teeth will eventually become lighter.

To make a baking soda toothpaste, simply mix two teaspoons of water with one teaspoon of baking soda. Brush it your teeth for a few weeks and you will notice a significant improvement in the appearance of your teeth.

Teeth Whitening with Baking Soda

Hydrogen Peroxide – As a mild bleach, hydrogen can gently and effectively whiten stained teeth. For optimal results, mix hydrogen peroxide and water and use it to brush your teeth for about a minute or two, twice daily for one week. However, dental care professionals have warned about the long-term use of hydrogen peroxide as it can increase the risk of tooth sensitivity.

– As a mild bleach, hydrogen can gently and effectively whiten stained teeth. For optimal results, mix hydrogen peroxide and water and use it to brush your teeth for about a minute or two, twice daily for one week. However, dental care professionals have warned about the long-term use of hydrogen peroxide as it can increase the risk of tooth sensitivity. Apple Cider Vinegar – The antibacterial property of apple cider vinegar makes it a good natural cleaner and disinfectant. It not only kills the bacteria thriving in your mouth; it also helps whiten your teeth naturally. Simply dilute it with water and use it as a mouthwash. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with plain water. However, dental experts warned that overusing of apple cider vinegar can soften your teeth, causing enamel erosion.

– The antibacterial property of apple cider vinegar makes it a good natural cleaner and disinfectant. It not only kills the bacteria thriving in your mouth; it also helps whiten your teeth naturally. Simply dilute it with water and use it as a mouthwash. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with plain water. However, dental experts warned that overusing of apple cider vinegar can soften your teeth, causing enamel erosion. Fruits – Using fruits is a delicious way to whiten your teeth naturally. Strawberry and pineapple are known to help whiten your teeth. Strawberries contain malic acid that exfoliates and removes discoloration. Simply add baking soda to a smashed-up fresh strawberry and brush it on your teeth.

Teeth Whitening with Fruit

Pineapple naturally contains bromelain, which helps to effectively remove tooth stains better than standard toothpaste. While there are not enough studies to support these claims, eating fresh fruits regularly helps rub off plaque, keeping your teeth looking white and radiant.

Oil Pulling – This traditional Indian practice helps improve your oral hygiene by eliminating toxins from your body. Swish sunflower, sesame, or coconut oil around in your mouth to get rid of plaque-causing bacteria, which causes the yellowing of the teeth. To use this method, put one tablespoon of oil (depending on your choice) in your mouth. Push and pull the oil through your teeth for about 15 to 20 minutes and spit it into the toilet or trash can. Oil pulling is a safe tooth whitening method as it does not cause potential enamel erosion.

We all have naturally white teeth. However, our teeth tend to change their colour with age or lifestyle. While yellow teeth are not a dental health problem, make sure to visit a trusted dental office, like Simcoe Smile Dental. Regular dental checkups ensure optimal dental health and also prevents tooth stains before they happen.