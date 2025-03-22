Students in Pakistan Take Action on World Water Day

Water is life, yet every drop is under threat. This World Water Day, the Aga Khan University (AKU) is spotlighting the urgent need for water conservation through its annual climate competition, the President’s Challenge for Climate Solutions.

With the theme ‘Every Drop Counts’, 16 student groups across four of AKU’s campuses will present their innovative ideas and adaptations to expert judges, demonstrating how creative solutions can drive meaningful change.

The initiative aligns with World Water Day and Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and Sanitation for All, emphasizing that sustainable water management is key to a stable and equitable future.

As the world faces mounting challenges—from droughts and pollution to extreme flooding—the demand for fresh, bold solutions has never been greater.

Bringing together the brightest young minds, the competition challenges students to develop innovative solutions for reducing water waste, protecting freshwater resources, and promoting sustainable water practices.

Over the past seven months, more than 465 student participants have worked on solutions ranging from smart conservation technologies to community engagement initiatives, showcasing the power of both individual and collective action in tackling the global water crisis.

Action for climate and water

“We need to treat our rivers, our lakes, our glaciers, and our aquifers like the invaluable natural resources that they are—essential to life, health and prosperity. We can’t let our future dry up,” said Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President, AKU.

“Climate change and water scarcity are interconnected challenges, and our students are not only stepping up with creative solutions, but also demonstrating the power of education and research in addressing one of the world’s most pressing crises.

At AKU, we believe that knowledge drives change, and today’s ideas could shape a more sustainable tomorrow.”

AKU’s commitment to climate, environment and sustainability is multi-facetted. Besides climate literacy, our campuses and practices showcase that ambitious action for climate and water are possible. Since the 1980s, AKU’s Stadium Road campus has used water bodies for passive cooling of the campus through natural techniques.

Water-saving nozzles have been installed on already efficient sensor taps to further minimise water use, while renewable energy such as AKU’s 3.8 MW solar PV installation minimizes the reliance on water-intensive power generation methods. Additionally, AKU’s move from single-use to reusable materials conserves water across the materials supply chain.

As the world navigates an era of increasing water scarcity, AKU remains steadfast in its mission to advance knowledge, inspire action, and drive solutions. Through initiatives like the President’s Challenge for Climate Solutions, the University empowers youth across the globe to take action—because every drop truly counts.

