Now you have those military ribbons and medals of all sizes, but where do you put it? In a frame? Cabinets? Don’t say that it will be in a storage box? Your medals are your souvenirs for a job well done in serving the country or a job well done in collecting it for personal use. Therefore, it should be taken care of big time. And with that being said, you will need a Military Rack. But you have no idea how to build it? You’re in good hands. That’s why we’re here. We’ll give you step-by-step procedures on how to build your military rack.

Identify What Kind of Rack You Need

First things first. You have to identify which type of military rack you will need. Is it for ribbons or for medals or both? How about the sizes? Is it a tiny ribbon, standard, or thin? Is it a standard medal, Anodized, Mini, or Mini-Anodized? How do you want to organize it? By width, precedence, or both? Would you like to request for it to be assembled by someone or you’ll do it on your own? No worries, we’ll help you out!

Let’s Start Assembling!

First, you have to check the width or spacing of your ribbons or medals to each other. This example might help you with organizing it. For organizing your medal, would you like it to be by 3s or by 4s? If it’s for your ribbons, how much space from each other would you like to use? By inch or by mm, it’s up to you. Just a friendly reminder, that you should take into consideration the number of medals and/or ribbons that you’ll put on the military rack with the size of your platform. By doing so, you’ll be able to organize it neatly.

Once you have figured out the spacing and/or the width, let’s move on to the next step which is the alignment. Would you like it to be centered or right or left side? Again, take into consideration the other designs that you want to put (if you have any) along with the size of the platform. You want to make sure that your ribbons and medals fit perfectly.

The next step is to check its assembly. Would you prefer your ribbons or medals to be assembled by precedence or by color or by year when you received them? But the recommendation should be by precedence. If you have all of the sizes, might as well put it by precedence and by size. It will make your rack builder flawlessly organized.

Now you’re done deciding on how to assemble them, you have to check what to use for the backing. Would you like to use pins or magnets? Use something that is convenient for you and can be easily adjusted just in case you have to realign or reassemble it in the future.

And there you go! We’re good! Oh, wait! Does it seem that we missed something? Did we? You have the idea of how to put your ribbons and medals in an organized manner but where do we put them? Of course, in a military rack.

What are your options?

You have the option to either purchase a shadow box or military rack online and request for the company or store to assemble it for you. All you have to do is to let them know how do you want it to be assembled and they’ll get it done. And once done, they will deliver it straight to your doorstep. There’s a lot of stores that can provide service when it comes to creating racks for your ribbons and medals, you just have to check which one works the best.

Now, if ordering online is not your cup of tea, you can also do it on your own. However, keep in mind that it will always depend on what materials you want to use and what kind of designs you want to achieve.

Sample DIY Rack

The first step is to get your materials. What do you need?

Frame or readymade shadow box Fabric (If you’re going to use a frame) Hot glue, Pin, or Magnet

Once you have your materials with you, go ahead and assemble your medals and pins in your readymade shadow box. However, if you’re using a frame, cover the back part of the frame with a fabric or cloth as it will serve as your medals and pins background. The next thing to do is to finish the backing. As mentioned earlier, you can either use a pin or magnets, but if those two options are not available, you can use hot glue. Just make sure you don’t mess it up. If backing is done, wipe the glass that will cover your medals and ribbons. And now you’re good to go. You can now display your medal racks or shadow box and be proud of your achievements. Great job!