Six Ways of to Use CBD Cannabis Oil to Help with Pain Relief

CBD Cannabis oil or Cannabidiol (CBD) is becoming a popular and safe solution for many types of pain. It’s gaining traction in the sports and wellness industry for its ability to alleviate muscle soreness. Being a plant-based alternative, this cannabinoid famous for its reduced side effects that usually occur due to excessive use of opioids for pain relief.

You’ve probably heard of pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory properties of cannabis, which contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). These two main compounds have the therapeutic properties of medicinal cannabis.

But cannabis can extract CBD, so there are no psychoactive effects. You can try NuLeaf Naturals CBD products to treat muscle pain.

What’s more, cannabis users have more options than ever. There are several ways to take cannabis. Just choose the one you like that fits your routine. If you plan to take marijuana, here are some of the ways you can use it, in Thailand.

1. Smoking Cannabis

Smoking is perhaps the most popular way of taking cannabis. One of the reasons to use it to cure muscle pain is that it acts quickly; in less than 20 minutes. When you smoke marijuana, the cannabinoids rushes to your lungs and immediately enters your bloodstream, targeting body tissues and muscles with pain.

This method uses dried parts of the cannabis plant. The typical way of consuming cannabis is drying the cannabis buds, grinding, and then rolling it into joints with cigarette rolling papers. However, there are other variations, including smoking it with tobacco or using pipes or bongs.

Some parts of the cannabis plant are more potent than others. For more potent forms, you can smoke the concentrates (kief and hash) instead of the marijuana flowers. Regardless of the part you choose, smoking cannabis is a straightforward method.

2. Vaping Medical CBD Cannabis Oil

Vaping is becoming the most preferred way of taking cannabis today. The popularity is due to the convenience, discretion, and high potency this method delivers. Additionally, it acts quickly, and you’ll begin feeling the effects between 10 and 20 minutes. However, vaping can be more intense than smoking, and experts recommend trying it with low doses.

To vape cannabis, you’ll need a vape pen or vaporizer. The process entails heating cannabis concentrates or flower to temperatures that convert the cannabis compounds into a vapor that you inhale. It’s considered safer than smoking since vaporization happens at lower temperatures as compared to combustion when smoking. This also means that users inhale more cannabinoids.

3. Sublingual Application

Sublingual application of cannabis oil is a convenient option and an alternative to vaping or smoking. It involves placing just a few drops of oil under your tongue. You then need to hold the oil for at least 2 minutes before swallowing the rest.

The active ingredients of cannabis are absorbed directly into your bloodstream via the many blood vessels under the tongue. The ones swallowed goes through the normal digestion process before finally entering the bloodstream.

As compared to other methods, the sublingual application of cannabis oil has higher bioavailability. This implies that a higher percentage of the active ingredients will reach your bloodstream to deliver better pain relief. It is different from ingestion and inhalation, resulting in a loss of a portion of the dose as it goes through absorption and metabolization.

Furthermore, sublingual delivery is quicker and safer than smoking. Like smoking, you will start feeling the effects within 15 minutes. However, it’s safer because it doesn’t expose your lungs to unwanted substances. Therefore, asthma or bronchial disorder patients can use it to treat muscular pain.

4. Oral Ingestion (Foods and Drinks)

You can also take cannabis oil orally by infusing it with foods and drinks. When you take cannabis through this method, it may take some time before you feel the effects. Cannabis oil undergoes digestion, which is influenced by the nature of food, metabolism, and weight. So, it might take up to two hours.

Some of the preferred ways of taking cannabis orally is adding it to candies, gummies, brownies, teas, cookies, or coffee. It can be added to a wide range of foods and drinks, making it easy to use.

Oral cannabis first goes through the gastrointestinal tract and then to the liver where it enters the bloodstream. The longer path is what makes the effects take longer before setting in. But once you feel the effects, they can last considerably longer.

5. Topical Application

Cannabis oil can be infused with lotions. The CBD-infused lotion is then applied directly to areas of the skin where you’re feeling pain. Applying it to the affected areas relieves pain achy and stiff joints and inflammation.

The topicals deliver the pain-relief and relaxation on the muscles. Due to its effectiveness, cannabis oil is becoming a popular ingredient in skincare and massage therapy. It offers pain relief alongside other therapeutic benefits without causing psychoactive effects.

Using this method is easy. After you apply the oil, allow it to take effect. After some time, your muscles and tendons begin to heal, delivering a relaxing and refreshing feeling.

6. Gel Capsule Cannabinoid

CBD Cannabis oil also comes in pill form. This method is typically like oral ingestion. Like other cannabis products, capsules can contain different forms of cannabis.

New users prefer using capsules since it’s a more convenient and easier method of consumption. It’s easy to monitor your dosage since the cannabinoid contents in the capsules are measured. This makes enjoying consistent effects possible.

There’s no immediate release of effects since cannabinoids go through digestion and finally to the liver. So, you’ll have to give it time to feel the benefits.

Conclusion

Cannabis oil has a wide range of consumption methods and applications. You can try any of these six ways if you plan to use CBD oil to fight muscle pain. Each of these methods has its advantages and disadvantages and the effects vary when it’s smoked, vaped, or taken orally. Cannabinoids are processed differently by everyone. You may need to experiment a bit to determine the best way to take it for your lifestyle.