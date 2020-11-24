Simple Tips to Keep Your Lawn Looking Lush Year-Round

Like many jobs around the house and the garden, little and often is generally the best approach. When it comes to lawn maintenance, this is the case, and leaving your lawn to become overgrown or die out in the summer can create a much bigger job than if you had worked on it every week. Watering your lawn is a perfect example of this, and going over your grass with a hose or turning your sprinklers on once per week is going to be more effective than drowning your lawn once a month when you see the grass dying.

Essential Jobs to Keep Your Lawn Healthy

Mowing

The first time you mow your lawn each year should be in the spring, and when making this first cut, ensure that you set the blades on your mower to a higher setting than you usually would to help the grass recover and start growing. As spring moves to summer, you’ll need to mow more frequently and likely need to mow once per week to bring the length of the grass down to around one inch. If you have clear borders, then a trimmer can be used to create clean edges where the mower can’t reach, and you can get more information on this whipper snipper guide for Brisbane lawns. Always cut the grass when the lawn is dry, and take some time to remove any debris from your lawn before you begin. As you mow, start from one edge, and cut the grass in parallel lines going up and down to create a striped pattern.

Feeding

You’ll need to use different fertilizers as you move throughout the year, as your grass has different needs. At the start of the year in spring, it’s best to use a nitrogen-based fertilizer, and then in the autumn, a potash and phosphate-based feed is preferable. In general, the grass will need to be fed about once per season, and the best time to do it is when the soil is moist or if there’s rain forecast for that day. The rain will help to push the fertilizer into the soil where the grassroots can absorb it. If you fertilize the soil, but it doesn’t rain, make sure to water the lawn yourself with a hose or sprinklers to get the same effect.

Watering

The amount you’ll need to water your lawn will depend on where you live, and in some countries like the UK or parts of Europe, there’s regular rainfall, making watering less necessary. There may be long periods of drought in other countries, so watering will become an essential task to maintain your lawn. In general, your grass needs to be watered at least once per week, either through rain or manual watering. If you’re watering by yourself with sprinklers or a hose, choose the morning or evening when it’s cooler, which will help the water absorb into the soil. Overwatering is possible, and if you water more than once per week, you may see moss starting to grow.