Seven Surprising Health Benefits of Marijuana

Being used as a recreational drug, marijuana has long been given many negative publicizes. Despite many reports of its benefits to health and wellness, the negative stereotypes remain.

With several American states decriminalizing marijuana use, people and the media have started to uncover many of the amazing health and medicinal value of marijuana. Scientists are also now taking a look and focusing their attention on what cannabis actually does to people.

In the last few years, we are seeing a shift in mindset. People now are beginning to realize and accept the truth that Cannabis actually possesses important health benefits.

Here is a list of 7 surprising health benefits of marijuana:

#1. Marijuana prevents obesity

A study published by researchers at the Quebec University Health Centers found that marijuana users have less chance to develop obesity as compared to their people who do not use marijuana. In the study, 700 adults aged 18-74 were randomly selected to check for their body mass index. It was determined non marijuana users are heavier and wide to those who are using marijuana regularly. The calming effect of marijuana prevents the need for compulsive stress eating.

#2. Marijuana improves the health of the lungs

Because weed is being smoked, some people believe that its effects on the respiratory system is roughly the same as the effects of tobacco. But this is wrong. According to a research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, drags inhaled by marijuana users during pot sessions are actually helpful in training the lungs to be more efficient in the uptake of Oxygen and exhalation of Carbon Dioxide.

#3 Marijuana supports management of epilepsy

Among the most studied benefits of marijuana is its effects on seizures. Various research found that CBD can help in the management of seizures among sufferers of epilepsy. This made marijuana an excellent drug for the effective management of epilepsy. Please note that marijuana does not cure epilepsy. However, due to its effects, it can be an effective management remedy for the symptoms associated with epilepsy. This includes seizures. Other than management of seizures, it was also found that CBD can have relaxing effects, which minimizes the likelihood of episodes of seizures.

#4 Marijuana helps minimize symptoms of drug withdrawal

Researchers at the Columbia University found observed patients who have stopped from taking heroin. In the study, they found that patients who have smoked weed are more likely to get less symptoms of withdrawal syndromes. The patients were said to have better and longer sleep, are less anxious, and more likely to finish the course of their treatment. As well, taking a few doses of dronabinol, a medicine that contains cannabis’ active compound THC, further lessens the likelihood of withdrawal symptoms.

#5 Marijuana prevents death from other drugs

In a report published by High Times, it was revealed that deaths due to overdoses from opiate drugs such as heroin have immensely decreased in states where cannabis use was legalized. This could be due to the fact that people have now shifted from hard drugs, which can destroy the body, to marijuana which has amazing health benefits.

#6 Marijuana prevents diabetes mellitus

Type 2 Diabetes mellitus is often associated from the body’s inability of the body to produce insulin. This often happens during obesity. A study published by the American Alliance for Medical Cannabis (AAMC) found that marijuana can positively benefit the insulin production of the body. By doing so, the body can easily control the sugar level in the blood resulting to lower chances of diabetes and even heart diseases.

#7 Marijuana helps manage depression

CBD is the active compound found in marijuana that does not cause any kind of psychoactive effects. In fact, it produces some effects that are quite beneficial to a person. CBD is known to induce sleep. It also relaxes the body and calms the mind. Due to these positive effects, many therapists have used special strains of marijuana to help people deal with their depression.

This is in fact one of the most studied effects of marijuana and scientists have agreed to the medicinal value of CBD in the management of depression. This is especially true for people who are suffering with depression that is accompanied by panic attacks, anxiety and insomnia. Because CBD can calm and relax the mind and body, a person who is depressed will feel more at ease. It also decreases symptoms of paranoia.

