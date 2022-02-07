Scarce Sarus Cranes Make a Soaring Comeback Since 1968

The Zoological Park Organization of Thailand has reported its success in increasing the Sarus crane (Thai crane) population over the course of the past decade.

Dr. Attapon Srihayrun, director of the Zoological Park Organizations of Thailand, praised the close cooperation of partners — the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, and academics — for the Sarus crane project’s success.

The Sarus crane (more commonly known as the Thai crane) was almost extinct 50 years ago. There were 133 Thai cranes released back into nature in 2021.

As part of the celebration of Valentine’s Day this year, Dr. Attapon said, “we will release another group of 12 Thai cranes at Huai Charakhe Mak in Buri Ram province on Feb 13 to commemorate the day since the Sarus crane is the symbol of love and loyalty since they are monogamous and have just one mate for life.”

Furthermore, this year, the ZPO is launching a sponsorship program so that those who donate to the conservation project will receive regular updates on their sponsored crane.

A total of 15 species are protected by the 1992 Wildlife Protection Act, including the Sarus crane. Birds were last seen in Thailand’s wetlands in 1968. They were believed to have disappeared nearly half a century ago.

Sarus Cranes Raised in Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo

Thailand received two cranes from Cambodia in 1989, which were raised in the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo. Through the efforts of the zoo’s veterinarian team, the birds were bred in captivity, and by 2011 there were 100 birds in the population.

During the same year, the zoo released ten Sarus cranes into the wetlands of Huai Chorakhe Mak and Sanambin reservoirs in Buri Ram province. Today, there are estimated to be over 100 in the area.

Dr. Attapon said such projects have saved the Sarus crane from extinction.

Attapon explained that the ZPO is also breeding red-headed vultures, of which only five are known to exist in the country. The bird has long been on the verge of extinction.

He said, “It’s a challenging job because we don’t have many of the vultures.”

In addition to the four in Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo, we have one in the Thung Yai-Huai Kha Khaeng wildlife sanctuary. Now one male from the Zoo is being mated with a female from the zoo, said Mr. Attapon.

ZPO plans to release more red-headed vultures into nature at wildlife sanctuaries in the near future, stating that the bird plays a crucial role in maintaining natural ecosystem balance.

