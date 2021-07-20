Ready Made Gojek Clone Script for Your Multi Service Business Solution

It is a well-known fact in the business world that the Gojek Clone app is the one thing that most entrepreneurs are eyeing in today’s times. However, the ever standing debate of whether to buy a ready-made Gojek Clone app or to build an app right from the ground up that is like Gojek is one that makes it very confusing for the entrepreneurs to take their first step.

This is why; we put our developers, researchers and writers to write up this blog post for you so that you can make your own informed decision about the direction that you want your business to take. In order to understand each option in detail we will take them one after another studying the advantages and disadvantages of them both. So, let’s dive right into it!

Building your Own Gojek Clone app

Building your own app seems like a popular choice amongst many entrepreneurs. However, is it a safe and financially viable option for you? Let us try to understand.

Advantages

You can customize everything right down to the design and flow of the app as you want based on your own vision of what the app should be like. The development team is directly under your control so in case you need to go back and forth between features you can do it as you like it. You don’t need to carry any extra feature that you don’t need for the app because you only build and add the things that you want.

Disadvantages

It requires a whole team of android designers, web designers, iOS designers, market researchers, business analysts, web developers, iOS developers, Android developers, content writers, project managers and quality analysts almost two years to build an app that is so complex and nuanced. The process of building the Gojek Clone app is not only long and tedious but also expensive, because you don’t just pay for the staff and other employment benefits, you also need to set aside a budget for the real estate that goes in creating a development center, the investment towards state of the art infrastructure and of course, the advanced technology stack that is needed to build the Gojek Clone App. The market behavior and business trends are constantly evolving, if you take too long to build the app, trends that you envisaged as useful might be rendered useless by the time the app is launched. Continuous involvement with the development team will eat away a lot of your time and will not allow you as the app owner and entrepreneur to focus on the various aspects of launching the business such as marketing, Liasioning with service provider partners and so on and so forth.

Buying a Ready Made App

Advantages

Since the app is already in a ready state you can give a full test before you invest in it. That way, you will be fully aware of the entire scope and capabilities of the application even before you go to market with it. There are many on demand multi service apps available in the market. This will give you the opportunity to buy an app that has all the features to suit your particular market trends and business requirements. You don’t have to spend a dime on staff, real estate, infrastructure or even technology stack. This means that you will only be required to spend a fraction of the amount on the Gojek Clone app as that you would have to when building it from the ground up. The app is in a completely ready stage. This means that you can launch it on the Google Play Store and the iOS app store in a matter of 4 to 5 business days. These 4 to 5 business days are taken to white label the app with their brand name and logo and to add in the colors of their brands to it.

Disadvantages

If you have a very particular flow for the app that is unlike the usual multi service apps, then, perhaps you want, then getting a ready-made app might not be the best idea. There are so many Gojek Clone apps in the market that it might get confusing.

How to find the right Gojek Clone app for your Business?

There are too many development companies claiming to build the best Gojek Clone App in the market. However, not all of them have the right kind of features or are even perfect for your business. If you want to make sure that you have just the perfect app then you must carry out a little research yourself.

Only rely on a reputed on development company that has at least 7 to 9 years in building and launching on demand apps. Also, make sure that they offer white label services so that they can put your logo and brand name all over the app.

Conclusion

On the whole, buying a ready-made app makes the most sense financially as well as considering the time needed to go live with a Gojek Clone app. However, if you have a big budget and also the time needed to build a fully functional and business ready Gojek Clone app, you can go for that option as well.

Make sure that you bear in mind that market trends are always shifting and evolving so while you are building your app you might need to tweak it here and there. In case of ready made apps, just go for one that is built by a reliable white label on demand mobile app Development Company with at least 7 to 9 years of experience and you should be just fine.

Author Bio: Anurag Rathod is an Editor of Appclonescript.com, who is passionate for app-based startup solutions and on demand business ideas. He believes in spreading tech trends. He is an avid reader and loves thinking out of the box to promote new technologies.