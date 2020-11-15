Railway Recruitment the RRB NTPC 2020: Exam Date and Admit Card

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will likely to release the admit card for the various non-technical posts in the Indian Railways Department. The Railway Recruitment Board had released the vacancies of total 35,208 for the various non-technical posts in the Indian Railways. Taking the RRB NTPC test will get you one step closer to your future.

The various posts for which RRB had released the vacancies are as follows

junior clerk come cum typist

Accounts clerk

senior clerk cum typist

Trains clerk

goods guard

Traffic Assistant

Junior Time keeper

Senior Time keeper

Station Master.

RRB NTPC Exam Date

The RRB will likely release the RRB NTPC Admit before 4 to 5 days of the exam. The expected date of the RRB NTPC will be held from 15 December.

It is recommended that students should regularly visit the official website of RRB to get the latest updates and notification about the RRB NTPC Exam date and RRB NTPC Admit card.

There is a huge competition for the RRB NTPC exam. There are in total 1,26,30,885 candidates who applied for this examination. The RRB NTPC exam’s first stage is Computer Based examination.

The RRB NTPC exam is conducted in more than 15 different languages which include English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu.

The tentative date for the RRB NTPC 2020 exam is in December. It is recommended to the candidates to regularly check the official website of RRB for the latest notifications and the updates about the RRB NTPC exam.

The selection process of RRB NTPC exam consists of 3 stages in which the first stage is the computer-based exam and stage 2 is also a computer-based exam.

Stage 3 is a skill test and then after that, there will be document verification.

The first stage of the RRB NTPC exam consists of the three sections which includes General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The first stage of the RRB NTPC exam is a screening process. The duration of stage 1 is 90 minutes.

The second stage of the CBT 2 exam also consists of three sections which include General Questions, Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The duration of the stage 2 exam is 90 minutes.

Steps to download RRB NTPC Admit Card

Here is the step-by-step procedure which is listed for downloading the RRB NTPC Admit Card

First, Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board of your region.

Click on the link of your region for downloading RRB NTPC Admit Card .

Enter your registration number or login ID and date of birth.

Then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

you will get the RRB NTPC admit card 2020 displayed on the screen. Download your RRB NTPC admit card and take two print outs of it. Also, save a soft copy of it in your folder.

The documents which are required with the RRB NTPC Admit Card are as follows