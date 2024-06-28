Pharma Penny Stocks – Best Pharma Penny Stocks In India

The below table represents the Pharma Penny Stocks based on the Highest Market Cap.

Name Close Price Market Cap(Crores) Morepen Laboratories Ltd 46.15 2,359.04 Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd 12.70 1,193.80 Nectar Lifesciences Ltd 34.15 765.85 Rajnish Wellness Ltd 7.31 562.78 Gennex Laboratories Ltd 16.05 365.72 Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd 47.61 365.52 Kimia Biosciences Ltd 51.83 245.67 Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd 62.96 141.36 Lasa Supergenerics Ltd 25.75 129.01 Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd 29.81 128.96

Best Pharma Penny Stocks In India

Explore the world of pharma penny stocks in India, where affordable shares offer a gateway to the booming healthcare sector. Despite their low prices, these stocks have significant growth potential. In this guide, we’ll uncover the top picks in the industry and discuss the key factors driving their market performance.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Morepen Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing, producing, developing, and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), branded and generic formulations, and home health products. Key products include APIs like Atorvastatin and Sitagliptin, formulations like Intebact Capsules, and home health devices like air purifiers and nebulizers. Subsidiaries include Dr. Morepen Limited and Morepen Devices Limited.

Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd

Syncom Formulations (India) Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company engaged in manufacturing and trading pharmaceutical drugs, formulations, and commodities, and renting properties. It produces various dosage forms including tablets, capsules, injections, and ointments. Key product lines include Ciprofloxacin tablets and various injectable antibiotics under domestic brands like Cratus Life Care, Cratus Evolve, and Cratus Right Nutrition.

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd

Nectar Lifesciences Limited is an Indian pharmaceutical company specializing in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), formulations, menthol derivatives, and empty gelatin capsules. It manufactures oral and sterile cephalosporins like cefixime and ceftriaxone. The company also offers contract manufacturing for solid dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, dry powder suspensions, and injectable cephalosporins.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd

Rajnish Wellness Limited, an Indian company, manufactures and sells ayurvedic medicinal products focused on personal sexual wellness. Its product portfolio includes ayurvedic medicines, personal care items, and sexual enhancement products. The flagship brand, Playwin, caters to the sexual wellness segment and operates in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha. The company also offers contraceptives, sexual enhancement supplements, and personal lubricants.

Gennex Laboratories Ltd

Gennex Laboratories Limited, an Indian company, manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs, intermediaries, and biotech products. Its robust portfolio includes expectorants, muscle relaxants, analgesics, and antifungals, such as Guaifenesin, Methocarbamol, Phenazopyridine, and Fluconazole. Operating through the Pharmaceutical Products (Bulk Drugs) segment, the company’s manufacturing facilities serve both domestic and international markets.

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Ltd

Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited, an Indian company, manufactures pharmaceuticals and electronics. It operates through subsidiaries like Asence Inc., supplying international pharmaceutical products, and Sarabhai Chemicals, offering oncology and urogynecology products. Suvik Hitek manufactures generics and veterinary products domestically, while Systronics (India) produces analytical instruments. Other subsidiaries include Synbiotics Limited, Asence Pharma Private Limited, and Sarabhai M Chemicals Limited.

Kimia Biosciences Ltd

Kimia Biosciences Limited, an Indian company, manufactures bulk drugs for various high-potential therapeutic segments. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and formulations. Key products include acotiamide hydrochloride hydrate, azelnidipine, benfotiamine, citicoline sodium, gliclazide, levosulpiride, luliconazole, prucalopride succinate, teneligliptin hydrobromide hydrate, vildagliptin, fimasartan trihydrate potassium, obeticholic acid, and ursodeoxycholic acid.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Limited, an Indian company, supplies specialty chemicals, skin care, hospital care, and generic products in orthopedic, neuro, and gastro areas. It trades and manufactures generics, bulk drugs, and intermediaries, operating through the Drug Formulations segment. Key products include vitamins, Coenzyme Q10, sanitizers, creams, hospital disinfectants, PPE, and generics like Linzomust and Benfoshine.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd

Lasa Supergenerics Limited, an Indian company, specializes in veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing, trading, and processing. It focuses on catalyst chemistry and produces anthelmintic/veterinary API products. Key products include Albendazole, Fenbendazole, and Oxfendazole. The company also offers animal feed ingredients like potassium iodide and therapeutic reagents such as cetylpyridinium chloride. Manufacturing facilities are situated in Mahad and Chiplun, Maharashtra.

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Ltd

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited, an Indian biotechnology company, specializes in manufacturing oral polio vaccines, zinc tablets, and diarrhea management kits. Operating segments include oral polio vaccine, zinc tablets, BIB VIT, and BIBSANIT. It also produces Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for treating malnourished children. The company has diversified into plasma-derived medicines and Oral Cholera vaccines.

