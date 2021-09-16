What Are the Biggest and Most Popular Casinos in Asia?

For around a century, Las Vegas was the world’s original Sin City. Its has Casinos where you could gamble, have fun, and pretty much do anything you want, Vegas was a huge draw for gamblers of all walks of life. The fact that celebrities were regulars resulted in lush hotels with huge casinos that are still popular to this day.

The gambling landscape has changed drastically since then. Online casinos rule the industry now. You only need to take a look at the top 10 online casinos to learn why it’s like that. However, land-based venues are still popular, even though Vegas lost the crown as the world’s gambling capital.

Although with the rise of modern tech conveniences, most gamblers these days use mobile apps to play their favourite casino games, there are also people who enjoy the feel of visiting the brick-and-mortar establishments that built the industry. Below, we’ll look at some of the biggest and most prominent casino resorts in Asia starting with Macau.

The Venetian Macao

Set in the heart of Macau, The Venetian is the world’s second-largest casino resort and Asia’s biggest. It has the largest single structure hotel building in Asia, and is a technological marvel with 550,000 sq. feet of gaming space. Ironically, the casino on the Cotai Strip is owned and operated by Las Vegas Sands. Its sister casino is the famous Venetian on the Strip, which shows that Vegas’ influence goes beyond borders.

City of Dreams

Situated in Macau, City of Dreams is spread across 420,000 sq. feet. The hotel-casino houses over 1,500 slot machines and more than 500 poker tables, making it the second-biggest casino in Asia. It has a great retro vibe thanks to the hard rock-themed design players can easily connect to. Of course, it also offers a lush gambling experience and top-level customer service, although you’ll need to dig deep in your wallets to play here. Like most Macau casinos, this one’s more appropriate for high rollers.

Ponte 16

All of Asia’s top casinos are located in Macau. Ponte 16 is among the best, offering a deluxe experience in a casino resort that occupies 270,000 sq. feet. Furthermore, it has a unique trait others don’t possess. Ponte 16 is the sole casino that occupies space in the historic centre of Macau which is also a UNESCO Heritage site. The resort includes plenty of great restaurants and sidebars where you can unwind after a few tough poker hands. Or you can just play over 300 slots and see where Lady Luck takes you.

MGM Grand Macau

Another Las Vegas-run establishment in Macau, MGM Grand is every bit as grand as it is in Vegas, if not more. It’s one of the most sought-after casinos too and is bigger than its Las Vegas sister. Not surprisingly, it’s an architectural marvel and one of the most stunning casinos we’ve seen. With a gaming space of 267,000 sq. feet, the MGM Grand Macau is a no brainer for high rollers.

Wynn Macau

The Macau Wynn is the third-largest casino in Asia. It offers around 400 slot machines and more than 300 tables. One of its highly coveted features is the top-class customer service. Not like The Venetian offers a bad service, but at Wynn, things are top notch. The artwork on the walls makes the interior stand out, making the Wynn a true art piece among Asian land-based casino venues.