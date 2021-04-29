Top Red Tiger Slot Games Being Played During Pandemic Lockdowns

As they say, you will never go wrong with slots. This is because you do not need to learn any strategic or card counting skills just to enjoy the game. As a matter of fact, all you need to do is to place your bets and click the spin button while your in a pandemic lockdown.

With thousands of slot games available, you will never run out of games to play especially during pandemic lockdowns. Most are also highly inspired by popular movies, television shows, and even mythologies. All you need to do is to choose the best game that suits your preference.

What’s great is that you can choose the slot game you want to play according to its popularity, theme, and software provider depending on the filter feature of your chosen online casino site. If you are having a difficult time looking for the best game to play, why don’t you try playing Red

Tiger slots? Here are some of the highly recommended Red Tiger slots that you should definitely play:

Chinese Treasure

While your in a pandemic lockdown try your luck and play this game with 5 reels, 20 paylines, and an RTP of 96.31%. Explore the mystical mountain and keep an eye out for the lion, golden dragon, turtle, and fish because these are the high paying symbols.

You can also double your wins by triggering the golden coin because it is the wild symbol. On the other hand, the scatter symbols are the three red Chinese firecrackers. You can also use

these symbols to activate the free spins bonus round where you need to choose between three money envelopes to determine the number of free spins you’ll win.

Wild Spartans

Be brave and enter the world of ancient Greece to find the hidden treasures. It is a game with 5 reels, 10 paylines, and an RTP of 96.43%. What’s great about this game is that it is filled with sticky wilds that can double your wins. To activate the free spins bonus round, all you need to do is to land three scatters. The number of free spins you’ll win depends on the number of times the Spartans bang their shields.

Fruit Blox

If you are a huge fan of fruit slots, this is definitely the game for you. It has 6 reels, 20 pay-lines, and an RTP of 96.06%. Watch out for the 7s because these are the highest paying symbols.

Take your chance and win up to 10,000x your stake. Most of the symbols on the reels are lemons, oranges, plums, bells, and stars.

Treasure Mine

Unleash the treasure hunter in you and play this game with 5 reels, 40 paylines, and an RTP of 95.20%. Grab your pickaxe and wear your helmet because there will be a lot of digging to do!

There are three wild symbols that you need to watch out for. These are the Treasure Strike, Redbeard, and Dragon wilds. If you land the Redbeard and Treasure Strike wilds consecutively, you will see Redbeard jumping and digging for you to win more cash rewards.

Dragon’s Luck

Be one with the dragons and take the lucky treasure home with you. This game has 5 reels, 10 paylines, and an RTP of 96.24%. Dragon’s Luck is actually highly inspired by the Chinese lucky number 138. In fact, if you land the 138 coin, you will win 1,380 times your stake. So, better make 138 your lucky number!

What are you waiting for? Gather your courage and try playing Red Tiger slots! At the same time, always keep in mind that no matter how fun they are, responsible gambling should still be observed at all times.