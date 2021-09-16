The 5 Most Popular Games in China’s Gaming Market

China is the country with the largest population in the world. This population is known for its hard work and because of its hard work, they are making progress in every field, whether it is technology or the gaming industry. It is estimated that every day, 517 million players take their time from a hectic life to swap and play different games.

The worth of the gaming industry in China is $24.24 billion per year. Do you want to target the enormous lucrative gaming market of China? To tap effectively into this market, you must go to gaming translation services. This is because people tend to buy products and services that are in their native language. Similarly, people opt to download games that are in their native language.

How to Tap into China’s Gaming Market

The Covid pandemic has changed people’s lives. Initially, people used to go out in their leisure time to relax but now due to lockdown the best way people find to relax is to play games. One of the popular games in China is Honor of Kings. It is observed that during the Chinese New Year, the digital platform Douyu accommodated 60 million streams. Ten cent is another gaming that is played more by the Chinese people.

Chinese people love to play games. China’s industry is powerful because it attracts foreigners to invest in this industry. To your surprise, China, the gaming industry is ranked second after the USA,s gaming industry. It is predicted that China will leave behind the USA because mobile proliferation is high in China and a large number of people like to play games on mobile.

The potential growth and immense size of China’s gaming market attract potential investors to invest in the gaming industry of China. Therefore for tapping into the Chinese gaming market, you must follow some regulatory rules of China. How can you understand the rules and regulations if you don’t know the Chinese language? Therefore to understand the framework of rules, you must go for Chinese translation services.

In this way, you can understand that the content of your game must be approved by the regulatory authorities to get a license. If regulatory authorities find your content inappropriate, they will reject the license. Gaming approval criteria must be considered by foreign entrants to get a license.

Marketing Trends of the Gaming industry in China

· The mobile game industry in China has seen a great boost because of the growing demand for mobile gamers. Most of the gamers are present in two cities: Wuhan and Chengdu. Moreover, due to the availability of affordable mobiles, people have bought smartphones to play games.

· According to the listing of Sensor Tower, the top 30 Chinese game publishers contributed 26% of the global gaming revenue in 2020 June. Moreover, other famous brands like Net Ease and Ten cent also topped the charts.

· Game developers and publishers are releasing a lite version of games so they can run easily on mobiles with less power.

· Research and development are taking place on mobile phones so that games can be played on mobiles while using a cloud server. Moreover, China’s hosting server has also been used in different countries.

· The affordability of mobiles, the internet, and the development of advanced mobile infrastructure, for example, 5G is giving leverage to the growth of the mobile market in China.

Top 5 Games in China

Before tapping into the gaming industry in China, you should be aware of the games that the Chinese love to play. Chinese people love to play video games. Therefore, the video game market of China is considered a profitable market of the world. It also highlights the significance of gaming translation services in China.

People also love to play games on Pc. An arcade game is also on the rise. So are you inquisitive to know the top 5 games? Let’s dive into them.

Honor of Kings

The honor of king is a multiplayer online battlefield game. The advantage of this game is that you can include different friends at the same time in your game. It is like the world-famous PC games like League of legends and Tencent. Just like leagues of legends, this game is based on Chinese characters. Therefore, 55 million people play this game in China. This game is about attacking the enemy base while using different skills.

Fantasy Westward Journey

Fantasy Westward is the first 3D animation game. NetEase released it in 2015. This game is based on Chinese classic folklore. It takes the gamers into the world of different cultures through different game activities and features. It is considered one of the popular games of China because 250 people play this game in China only. While playing this game, gamers can alter the character of the hero and can explore different places so that they can fight with different enemies.

QQ Speed

QQ is a game that was released in 2010. Since then it has gained great popularity in China. It is a 3D game that is an amalgamation of casual and competitive racing. This game is composed of three kingdoms: fantasy, fire, and wind. The best thing about this game is that this game can be played alone or not more than six people can play this game.

Onmyoji

Onmyoji is a renowned game played on mobiles. It is released by Netease Inc. NTES is a Chinese game company that came into existence in Japan in the period of Heian. This game was officially released on June 1, 2016. Initially, it was played on Android, but after three months iPhone users also started playing it. Onmyoji contains a variety of characters like battle models, wolf gladiator, and fox spirit.

CrossFire

The game that is greatly inspired by counterstrike is a one-shooter game called crossfire. It is one of the most popular games in China. There are over 120 champions, multiple items with various effects, and endless possibilities of game strategies. Approximately 8 million people in China play this game. In this game, you will find landing from a parachute and the hero collecting the scattered items. At the end of the game, you find a single person who survived.

Gaming Wrapping Up

Do you want to tap into the lucrative gaming industry of China? For this, you must go for Chinese translation services. Select any reliable company from the pool of professional translation services companies. The reliable company that you select will provide you with robust translation at a fast turnaround time and economical rates.