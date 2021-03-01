Online Bingo Now the Most Widely Sought Game Due to the Pandemic

Online bingo has become one of the most widely sought online games since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic worldwide. After the regularization of online gambling, bingo has found its place as one of the most popular online games, gradually becoming an integral part of the online gaming community.

However, the popularity of this game has led several companies to consider it separately from the various online gaming websites, where among others there are slot machines, video poker, roulette and so on. Now they are creating special online bingo rooms.

In this way bingo has found its full realization, so much so that today in the Italian online bingo sites you can play many variations of this fantastic game. In order to have a better idea many Bingo enthusiasts visit winkbingo that offers in fact different “rooms” with bingo games that vary greatly due to different factors such as:

the cost of the folders

the number of balls and numbers

the total of prizes and winning combinations

the speed of matches

These are just some of the factors that vary depending on the type of online bingo you decide to play. To do this, users simply need to register on one of the legalized bingo sites, creating a gaming account. Registration takes place in a few steps and requires the sending of an identity document to prove the player’s majority age. In this way it is possible to take part in bingo games in real time, together with many other users, just as it would happen in a live bingo hall.

Online bingo has experienced a very rapid spread and great popularity precisely because the high number of players manages to generate high prize pools, against a relatively low expense for the purchase of game cards. With a few euro cents you can in fact enter a bingo room, buy a folder and if you are lucky find yourself with thousands of euros in your pockets.

Many elders play bingo within their own housing complexes, but many of these participants do not consider themselves to be “real” bingo players. Bingo players who play more money and more hours a week in public gaming halls are considered to be “real” bingo players, as opposed to recreational players who play only one night a week in their place of residence. There were no significant differences between bingo players and non-players for smoking, healthy eating or amount of leisure time available.

The defining lifestyle characteristic of bingo players, with few exceptions, is that they do not drink alcoholic beverages, and they are not very physically active. Sitting for long hours seems to be the mainstay of their life, and if there was no bingo to play, most players said they would choose other sedentary past times like cards, tv, crafts or reading.

Who plays bingo?

Bingo is an important recreational activity. Most seniors, both male and female really do not like Bingo, and hold little value for it. While bingo players come from all walks of life, seniors who play bingo tend to be older, female, less healthy, of lower income, and of lower education. Older women are a visible group in bingo halls, but older men are part of the scene. Obviously some citizen tend to spend more time and money on gambling activity than non-players.

What do players ‘get’ out of bingo? Bingo players share some universal motives to play because is “affordable entertainment,” and none of which particularly emphasize winning money. Winning is important to some, but not all, and regular players come to expect some money rewards over time.

The ‘bingo lifestyle’ is clearly important as a strategy to “fill time” but is equally important as “a social outing,” a pleasurable way to spend time with other people in the community, and a reason to “get out” of one’s residence. Bingo is a focal point in some older people’s lives; they love the excitement of 5 getting close to a win that will bring them status and attention.

Unwell people, or people with disabilities, play because they perceive that, in this game, there is a level playing field where they are equally competitive with people of all ages and walks of life.

Bingo is apparently not a big gamble for most players over age 65. The mental health and social benefits, in qualitative terms, do link to essential aspects of well-being among most individuals who play. Seniors play bingo because they enjoy the game, they get out, and they socialize.

Bingo can therefore contribute to well-being by helping seniors to enjoy life more, feel a part of their community, and share in a common activities – factors that generally promote high-quality or successful aging.

Lifestyle Theory:

A comprehensive lifestyle model is advanced by Walters (1994) in which gambling behaviour is acquired through basic schedules of reinforcement, Pavlovian conditioning and social modeling. The basic premise behind motivation for a gambling lifestyle is derived from innate feelings of anxiety, inadequacy, powerless and insecurity.

Lifestyle Theory purports that individuals learn to gamble through social connections like family and friends, and they also learn that the gambling lifestyle offers rewards and status to off set feelings of inadequacy and powerlessness.

Social Cognitive Theory:

The behavioral constructs of Social Cognitive Theory have shown utility in predicting older adult lifestyles (Bandura, 1997; O’Brien Cousins, 1998). This theory would hypothesize that that elders who take part in a behavior (like bingo) are motivated in four ways: They value bingo activity as a meaningful way to spend their time; they recognize influential sources of reinforcement such as social support, companionship, and encouragement for their behavior; they believe that playing bingo will bring important benefits to them, and 12 these benefits will outweigh the anticipated risks and liabilities; and, they believe that the skills needed to succeed at the activity are well within their current capabil