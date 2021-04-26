Learning About Betting Affiliate Programs on 1xBet

It is not necessary to bet with a bookmaker in order to make money from betting. From this article you can learn about betting affiliate programs on 1xBet, a more reliable way to earn income from gambling. Participate in this affiliate program and earn money together with the company and attract new clients.

1xBet is an international bookmaker operating since 2007 under a Curacao license. It is popular in many countries due to the quality service and high odds. Betting can be done through the website, mobile version and applications for smartphones. The bookmaker offers quick registration and numerous bonuses that make it easy to attract newcomers.

How to become a partner?

Anyone can enter into cooperation with 1xBet. To become a partner, you need:

go to the 1xBet website for affiliates;

create an account;

fill in a registration form;

wait for your application to be checked. A notification will be sent to your email;

go to personal area;

click the “Request a campaign” button;

after the request is approved, the user will receive affiliate links and promos!

Before connecting to an affiliate program, users are interested in how much the company pays for attracting newcomers. The bookmaker offers to cooperate with it according to the Revenue Share model. Partners receive a part of the company’s net profit from the attracted players. The amount of income in the network is up to 40%.

The peculiarity of Revenue Share is that a partner receives payments during the whole time of cooperation. After an attracted referral has registered, he/she will always bring income, as long as he/she makes bets on the gambling platform. You can get more information on 1xBet about betting affiliate programs.

Advantages of 1XBet affiliate program

The bookmaker 1xBet affiliate program has several important advantages. First, it is the geography of the players: the bookmaker accepts players from most countries of the world. The potential number of new customers increases all the time.

1xBet is a well-known brand that has been on the market for a long time. This is quite a well-known company, about which many users of the network have heard. All you have to do is to encourage them to register highlighting the casino’s favorable offers. The bookmaker regularly holds promotions for newcomers. With their help, it is much easier to attract new customers.