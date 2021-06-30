How to Activate Your Favorite Crypto Bonus Once You Start Betting?

Connect with us

Some of the best online betting platforms will give you the chance to try out loads of different Crypto Bonus. Whether you are a new client or someone who has an account on the given platform, there will probably be something interesting you haven’t had the chance to use.

Besides the regular Crypto Bonus that people can use if they make a deposit via one of the popular payment solutions, there is a special kind of promos that require cryptocurrency payments. The so-called crypto bonuses are becoming really popular in many countries, so we think it is time to show you how to activate those types of rewards.

Find the best cryptocurrency gambling website

If you want to avoid a lot of problems, you have to find the best cryptocurrency gambling operator. People who decide to activate the 1xbit crypto bonus will see that this is one of the best betting platforms for cryptocurrency users, especially Bitcoin fans. Sadly, not every gambling site will give you a bonus if you deposit with this digital currency. Some operators don’t provide any types of crypto bonuses because they prefer if clients make deposits using fiat currencies.

Complete the registration process

After choosing 1xbit and its crypto promo, the next step on your list is creating an account. This process may take seconds, or up to several minutes, depending on the information you will be required to use. Sometimes, people just have to think of a username and password, but there are places where you need more than that. Besides those things, punters often need to state specific information about themselves, such as their date of birth, address, full names, country of residence, and more.

Select the specific Crypto bonus

This step is optional because not every gambling platform requires its clients to select their preferred bonus after registering. If this condition is present, you have to enter the bonus section and think carefully about which reward you want. Keep in mind that the platform won’t allow you to use a different bonus than the one you selected.

Make the qualifying transaction and check whether there are any additional requirements

This is probably the most crucial step in the process because it requires you to make a monetary transaction. Hence, you need to learn more about the different deposit solutions and the entire payment process.

After you check if the bookie/casino allows you to make safe transactions, it is time to take a look at the minimum deposit amount. Since you need to make a deposit using cryptocurrencies, the minimum amount will vary, depending on the digital currencies’ price. As you know, they are highly volatile, which means that you may have to deposit more money than you anticipated.

Check your balance or contact the customer support team

After you make a deposit, the bonus should automatically arrive in your account. If that doesn’t happen, you will have to talk to the customer support representatives.

