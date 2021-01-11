Gaming and Sports Betting Company Stocks Worth Watching in 2021

As the sports betting industry is getting bigger and bigger each and every season it is only logical that the audience that is interested in this segment wants to explore this notion in greater detail. To put all of this in order words, it is true that more and more people are expressing their interest in the world of sports betting which helps the biggest betting companies to grow and prosper.

This only implies the fact that this industry in general has the potential of becoming one of the most financial investment opportunities for the near future. Having all of this in mind, your interest in exploring these opportunities only gets stronger and stronger, however, if you have difficulties deciding on where to start this financial journey, you are in the right place.

According to all of this, as the sports season is approaching, the interest in this industry is slowly increasing. This implies that the general revenue of this segment, in particular, will also increase and will offer a rather immense amount of profitable opportunities. Hence, we have managed to create this article that holds the best five company stocks in the world of sports betting that you should look out for.

Furthermore, if you continue reading this article you will get a chance to discover all of the most important details that will help you bring the deciding factor and choose where you are going to invest. So, without any further ado, let’s get right into this subject.

1. 888Sport

Starting our list with a relatively new betting company that has managed to make a huge impact in the sports betting world. They are under 888Holdings PLC, which is their parent company. And if you take a look at the Safe Betting Sites, which is a platform that holds a list of highly reputable sports betting companies, you will definitely notice 888Sport on there.

If you want to explore the current stock information that will help you make a further decision regarding the segment of investments you should know that their current GBX is 303.00. A further look over their years of operation will help you notice a huge increase in their revenue and they are surely moving closer to achieving their peak that was noted in 2018.

2. Sky Betting & Gaming

Sky Betting & Gaming is a British-based betting company that is owned by The Stars Group. They are considered one of the largest betting base that has established an annual revenue of £624 million. Ever since 2017, they have managed to experience overall growth rates of approximately 46% and 51%.

3. Paddy Power

Paddy Power is an Irish betting company that is actually owned by Flutter Entertainment, a company that you will recognize if you explore the UK stock market. Their last noted GBX is at 15,600.00 and their overall revenue sits at 2.14 billion GBP.

If you take a look at the analysis of their stock market performance you will get a chance to see that they are actually experiencing a rather significant growth that will bring you great investment opportunities.

4. Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes is one of the most popular betting sites that is taking over the betting industry. They are a UK-based company that is also dealing with stock opportunities. They are operating with GBX of 133.90 and have managed to reach a total volume of 6,134,079.0. Their previous close is 135.20 and the overall issued shares are 1018.662308.

5. William Hill

William Hill is considered to be one of the most highly reliable and reputable betting sites that are currently taking over the world. They are listed on the London Stock Exchange and are a constituent on the FTSE 250 Index. Their GBX is 269.80 and their main market cap is £m 2,832.20.

If you take a detailed look at the stock market performance of William Hill, you will get a chance to notice that they are actually experiencing steady growth without any sudden drops that might affect the final outcome of your investments.

Closing Remarks on Sport Betting



When going about this segment, in particular, the best thing you can do is start exploring the company that caught your attention in the initial read of the article. Once you have made your pick, it is easy to access all of the impressive benefits and profitable situations that will come your way.