Fortnite News: How to Tame Animals in Fortnite?

We now have the opportunity to hunt and tame animals when playing Fortnite. There’s also a choice of different animals that we will come across when roaming the map to tame here. So we need to take a look at what we need to do if we are to take each one for our own. Therefore, let’s take a look at what we need to do to tame animals on your Fortnite account.

Hunting Animals in Fortnite

When it comes to hunting animals in Fortnite, it is actually pretty straightforward and the process is exactly the same. As to be expected, you just need the ability to kill an animal, which is provided by the many weapons that Fortnite has to offer you. They aren’t likely to give you a hard time, since there isn’t much health for them. From killing the animals you’ll receive their meat and bones.

If you want to experience animals that you can hunt, then you will need to be playing in certain modes. You’ll find animals in solo, duos, trios, and squads. Thereupon, if you happen to play Team Rumble, then you aren’t going to experience the art of hunting animals in Fortnite. As for the limited-time modes, they don’t seem to be making an appearance in those either.

Taming Boars in Fortnite

Firstly, we will be taking a look at how we can tame boars. Make your way over to a farm location that has a cornfield, then start chopping. Once you have been mining corn, you can then search for a boar and throw it at them. To do this, you need to aim in their direction and throw it. Patiently wait for the boar to go towards the corn, then you will be prompted to tame it. Once you have successfully tamed the boars, they will accompany you and can withstand a decent amount of damage as well.

Taming Wolves

Taming wolves does follow a similar sort of method as boars. This time, however, we are going to have to kill animals and collect the meat. Next, find a wolf and use the aim function and throw the meat towards it. The wolf will then start walking slowly towards the meat. Run towards the unsuspecting animal then click the prompt to tame it.

The wolf is considered to be a better companion than the boar, though it won’t be able to take as much damage. Still, the wolf will attack any enemies that shoot at you.

What Other Animals Can Be Hunted?

Besides wolves and boars, there are other animals that we can hunt. There are chickens to be found, which you can find near farms generally. You can pick chickens up and use the jump function so that you hover briefly. They won’t harm you, and they will run away if you approach them. There are also frogs, which are also harmless, and naturally, you’ll find them near the water.

Alien Parasites

Other animals have become alien parasites, which you’ll notice on the animal’s head when you hear a gurgling sound. If you shoot an animal but it doesn’t die, then the alien will begin to lay eggs. When they’re attacked, they will then hatch into the alien parasite that can then latch onto you if you get too close.

If a parasite does latch on, then it will begin to drain your health bar down to 60, regardless of whether you have a shield. You will move faster and jump higher if you do become infected. They will also absorb damage if they are shot, but they do tend to die after being shot a couple of times. Meanwhile, if you jump into the water the parasite will detach from you. The health you lost won’t be returned either, but it can reattach if you get close enough.

The introduction of animals is a welcome one for Fortnite. It is yet another feature for the game to boast just how far it has come since its inception, and what content it keeps introducing to keep things fresh. It’s also good to know that it is available in a few different modes and isn’t that difficult for us to do. Asides from this, there’s still plenty to be getting on with in Fortnite.

That said, you could bypass a lot of the progress needed by looking for Fortnite accounts for sale. That being said, there are a lot of issues that are raised by doing this, such as getting scammed or even banned altogether.

