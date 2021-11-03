FIFA 22 Game Guide: How to Accomplish Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FUT 22

SBCs means Squad Building Challenges in FIFA 22 Game, which are the main part of the FIFA Ultimate Team experience. These challenges will examine your team building abilities according to a lot of parameters of the Team. Players should meet the demands of these challenges in order to earn rewards. You can learn to how to accomplish SBCs from this FIFA 22 Game Guide. Additionally, players can also buy FIFA 22 Coins to collect suitable players in order to accomplish valuable SBCs

In a short time.

When you play FIFA 22, you may collect a variety of players for matches. It is impossible for you to place all of them in the Division Rivals or FUT Champions mode. It is a good idea to trade them for money on the Transfer Market or use them to accomplish SBCs. Most of players cards used for SBCs are named “fodder” by players in the game. Because the main function of them is used to fulfil the standard of the team building challenges in SBCs.

Players can find a lot of SBCs available in the Home section of the FIFA Ultimate Team menu. If you are novice players of FIFA 22 game, you can choose some normal SBCs from the Foundations tab. And these SBCs are easy to complete, you will be rewarded with a lot of free players packs, which can help you with other SBCs.

There are some advice which can help you to complete SBCs in the game. If you are trapped in accomplishing an SBC, you can find some game guide or comments on certain SBCs. They may help you a lot.

You Should Deal with Untradeable Players

You may get some players from rewards when you have completed Seasonal Objectives or Milestones. However, you can’t trade them on the Transfer Market or Quick Sold for money. When you select the suitable players for your team, the extra players can be used to accomplish SBCs. You should pay attention to these players in your team.

You Should Build Blocks of Players for Chemistry

If you want to complete SBCs, you need to meet the Chemistry requirements of different players. You can gather players who are from the same Nationality, League and Team in order to gain chemistry. Blocking players together is the easiest way to build up chemistry in the team. For instance, Green or Yellow links can be easily built between a GK and two CBs. You will have more chances to gain the chemistry requirements by building strong foundations, which will make players stay in the right position. So, you should be careful of the usage of Position Modifiers.

You Can Take Advantage of Upgrade SBCs

Players can buy Bronze Packs and use them to accomplish repeatable SBCs called Upgrades. You can complete the Bronze Upgrades to obtain Two Silver Players, then put them into Silver Upgrades to obtain Three Common Gold Players. These Common Gold Players can be used as fodder to improve the chances of opening Rare Players packs, which also make you complete SBCs. Meanwhile, the process to Gold Players is tedious for you, if you can stick to it, you will obtain more rare players from it.

You Should Maintain Useful Players in Your Club

When you pack a Team of the Week or other promotional players, you may trade them on the Trade Market instantly. But, it is essential for you to keep these players in your club, because their value will increase when they are needed by other players. You can also use them to complete high value SBCs instead of spending extra money.

Players are eager to complete more high value SBCs to earn more rewards. They want to obtain rare players from the packs to enhance their team in FIFA 22.