Daytona 500 Winner Rarely Earns NASCAR Cup Title

When it comes to the NASCAR Cup circuit, there’s no bigger race to win than the sport’s season opener, the Daytona 500. It is truly the Super Bowl of stock car racing.

The value of a Daytona 500 victory to a race car driver is equivalent to that of a golfer earning the chance to don the green jacket at Augusta after winning the Masters. Take the checkered flag at Daytona International Speedway on 500 day and you’ll walk with the legends forever.

However, what that driver almost never does is go on to secure the NASCAR Cup season championship. If you’re still trying to decide which driver will capture the 2021 NASCAR Cup overall title, best to just throw the Daytona 500 winner right out of the equation. In this sport, a fast start rarely leads to a strong finish.

It’s been seven years since the Daytona 500 winner and the season champion were the same person. The first Daytona 500 was contested in 1959. Over the years, there’s only been nine times when the Daytona 500/NASCAR Cup double was turned in the same year. And just five drivers have accounted for those nine doubles.

Jimmie Johnson (2006, 2013)

This year, for the first time since 2001, the Daytona 500 was contested without Johnson at the wheel of his familiar No. 48 Chevrolet. He’s expected to run a limited NASCAR schedule while also giving open-wheel racing a part-time go on the IndyCar circuit with Chip Ganassi Racing.

From 2006-17, Johnson ruled over NASCAR. He won seven season titles, including five in a row from 2006-10. Twice, he also completed the Daytona 500-season championship twinbill.

In the 2006 Daytona 500, Johnson started ninth on the grid. He didn’t assume the lead until there were 13 laps to go, pasing teammate Brian Vickers on Lap 187. It was the first of five wins he’d post en route to his initial NASCAR Cup title.

Seven years later, Johnson was three years removed from his most recent series crown. Again starting ninth at Daytona, Johnson led only 17 laps of the 500. He took the lead for good with 10 laps to go. He’d win five races that year while earning his sixth title.

Jeff Gordon (1997)

Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Gordon won four NASCAR Cup titles and three Daytona 500s. But he was only able to combine the two in the same year once, in 1997.

Gordon led 40 laps of the Daytona 500. At 25 he was the youngest winner of the race. He posted 10 wins en route to his second Cup title.

Richard Petty (1964, 1971, 1974, 1979)

Petty’s nickname is The King and with good reason. Turning the Daytona 500-NASCAR Cup same-season double is just one of many things he’s done on a stock car track better than anyone in the history of the sport.

In 1979, he won his sixth of seven Daytona 500s and his seventh season title. Both are NASCAR records. Five years earlier, Petty was leading with 19 laps to go but had to enter the pits under green when he cut a tire. He got back on the track and overtook the leaders in time to win the race. Petty posted 10 wins that season en route to the title.

His 1971 Daytona victory was among 21 Petty earned during the year. He beat James Hylton by 364 points for the title. In his 1964 Daytona win, Petty led a race-record 184 of 200 laps. He accumulated nine victories during the campaign, earning over $114,000 as he captured his first series crown.

Cale Yarborough (1977)

Yarborough won four Daytona 500s and three season titles. He was season champion three years in a row from 1976-78.

In the middle of that trio, he held off Benny Parsons to win his second Daytona 500.

Lee Petty (1959)

Best known as Richard’s father, Lee Petty was a fine racer in his own right. He won the final of his three NASCAR Cup titles in 1959, the year he also won the inaugural Daytona 500.

Petty and Johnny Beauchamp were so close together at the finish line, three days of studying newsreel footage and still photographs were required before Petty was officially declared the first winner of the race.