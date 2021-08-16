Beginners Guide: Esports Fantasy Game Guide

Esports has been around for quite some time, but it has recently become mainstream. There are even universities that have esports teams. It can be a bit confusing, so we will break down what exactly esports is and fantasy esports.

Beginners Guide: Esports Fantasy Game

Esports Vs Fantasy Esports

The term eSports is short for electronic sports where many people can compete as individuals or teams. This term refers to video games but is specific to ones such as Rocket league and overwatch.

Esports can include tournaments and be held online or at venues. The tournaments are open for viewers to watch either in person or on live streams.

Fantasy esports are known as drafting teams by selecting players in a certain game. Points are earned based on their performance.

Fantasy Sports

Fantasy sports also go through a draft process except you are playing the traditional sport you might watch on TV.

For example, esports involves rocket league while fantasy sports can be football, baseball, basketball, etc.

Is it safe to make money from Fantasy Esports?

Many people have associated fantasy esports with gambling and money. There are illegal and dangerous ways to make money but it is safe as long as you play by regulated fantasy sports providers.

Esports is a multi-billion dollar industry with rules and regulations. All high-level tournaments are regulated to prevent cheating. These tournaments are available for the public so cheating can easily be called out.

As for making money you have little worries about getting rigged or scammed unless you are playing unofficial games.

Fantasy CS: GO

CS: GO has been the hit game in the esports industry for nearly a decade. It is a first-person shooter game with 6 player lineups with a max of 3 players on a single team.

One of the 6 players is chosen to be a captain, and they get to earn 1.5x the standard point value. From there fantasy providers distribute points differently based on kills, assists, etc.

Fantasy Rocket League

Rocket League is a game with rocket-powered cars playing soccer. Fantasy rocket league lineups consist of 4 players, 2 captains and 2 flex. The captains earn 1.5x the standard value of points, but in salary caps. Drafting captains will cost more salary, and a valid lineup must include players from at least two different Rocket League matches.

Players earn points based on shots, goals, saves, assists, the in-game score, hat tricks, etc.

Fantasy League of Legends

League of Legends is a multiplayer role-playing battle game. There are 7 lineup spots which include the following: captain, TOP, JNG, MID, ADC, SUP, and team. The captain earns 1.5x the points value.

Individual players earn points based on kills, assists, deaths, and creep scores, plus a 10+ K/A bonus. The team can also obtain points from the number of destroyed turrets, dragons, barons for first blood, win, and win in under 30 minutes.

Final Thoughts

Esports is not some child’s game. It is a prevalent industry with major tournaments that give winners a lot of money. If you are interested to learn more, then the cooldown has more information on how to join.

