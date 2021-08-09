5 Reasons Why Online Casino Should be Allowed in Thailand

Almost all of gambling and online casino are illegal in Thailand. The Thai’s legislation does not specifically say anything about internet gambling or casino; however, online casino and gambling is considered to be under the general category of gambling in Thailand.

Although gambling is illegal in Thailand, it is yet a big business. Most major online casino sites offer various types of games such as baccarat, poker, roulette and slot. They also accept customers from Thailand whereby customers can deposit and withdraw in Thai Baht. Despite the government putting their efforts into shutting down these sites, people can still access the sites.

The reasons why online casino should be allowed in Thailand.

1. To Help Protect Online Casino Customers

According to a study done by Thailand's Centre for Gambling Studies and Centre for Social and Business Development, 57% of the adult population in Thailand took part in gambling activities in the past year. The market of gambling in Thailand has a significant growth as people also heavily take part in the national's lottery. In online gambling, Football betting is the most popular form of online gambling Thai people take part in.

With legalization of online gambling and casino in Thailand, the government would be able to protect the customers from fraud and unfair games which may be adopted by the sites. Operators would have to be more careful in conducting operations and not change the games to be in favour of the operators.

2. Online Gambling can be heavily regulated

When talking about online gambling, people don’t really think about how it is regulated. The industry is relatively quite young and its rise in popularity made the lawmakers to have to start thinking about how it should be regulated. Some countries rely on outdated laws like Thailand. However, the regulatory landscape of online gambling have been improving.

Millions of people around the world deposit their funds into gambling sites but not a lot of people know much about the people behind those sites. This is where regulation needs to come in. People should be able to know who they deposit their money to and if they are dealing with reputable organizations. With regulations in place, it will serve the purpose of ensuring gambling sites are operated lawfully and ethically and that gamblers are safe and treated fairly.

If Thailand adopts heavy regulations, they would be able to regulate online casino operators and have control to prevent money laundering and control how these websites advertise to customers.

3. RNG System helps authorities to ensure the game is fair

To start with RNG system is a mathematical system that’s responsible for the appearance of one number, symbol, slot, or even cards instead of another when you play online casino games. It is well known that online casinos are safer than traditional casinos.

This is because online casinos are regulated and controlled by international Gambling Commissions. Also, it is absolutely safe as the final result of the games depends on the Random Number Generator. You must be wondering whether there’s really is randomness in the system and yes there is. All the games at the best online casinos are implemented through software generating random numbers.

Many people believe that programmer could falsify and manipulate the software to ensure the outcome of the game that would benefit the casino. In fact, the commission acts ensure that these casino sites make good use of the random number mechanism. Algorithm are carefully analyzed and go through a series of tests that neither the software development companies nor the casino operator are granted licenses to operate.

This implies that the games cannot be altered or influenced in favour of the casinos.

4. Additional revenue stream for the country

Legalizing online gambling can benefit the government in a sense that they can impose taxes and licensing fees for sites to operate in the country. Casino tax is known to be the cash cow for any government in the world. Casino tourism can help the country into receiving more income as well as boosting diversity. Gambling destinations are attractive to high rollers around the world. These are the people that end up pumping a lot of money into the local economy.

5. Prevent and Promote Responsible Gambling Addiction

Gambling is in fact no doubt has addiction issues. Would addiction disappear if online casino is made illegal? The answer is most unlikely.

With similar example like drugs; it is apparent that the law will not get in the way of the user and vice versa. However, at least with regulated marketed, funds will be available to help people that need help with addiction. When it is illegal, you often find that people who are addicted cannot seek out to get the support they need.

With a system in place in a regulated market, there is systems that help players to limit their play. In the UK for example, there’s the option to self-exclude whereby you drop out of playing for six months. It is ideal for players who’s worried they’re spending too much time or money on gambling and need to take a break.

Once you have agreed to do self-exclusion agreement, your account will be closed down and outstanding money will be returned to you. Thailand could adopt this concept which will help with addiction when online casino is legalized.

So what’s to be done for Thailand? It is apparent that online gambling benefits the economy but addiction isn’t going anywhere. While Thailand is not yet legalized online gambling yet, the need to have some measures in place to protect people that may enter into dangerous territory. Right now, people are in the unregulated territory and could be facing issues and has no support.

Without regulation, players are at high risk of fraud and the Thai economy cannot benefit from the huge financial rewards. And believe it or not, casinos and gambling will continue to go on with or without regulation. It is best to find the safest way possible for those who are in it.