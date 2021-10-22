5 Progressive Jackpot Slots That Can Make you a Millionaire

There is a great reason to play slots online: progressive jackpots. Many Casino players worldwide are trying to win a progressive slot and earn a big amount of money (possibly more than a million dollars).

Big Progressive jackpots do not happen often, but when they happen, someone gets rich.

Can you imagine being the next progressive jackpot winner?

What if it is your turn to win a huge progressive slot and earn millions?

What are progressive jackpot slots?

Progressive jackpots first appeared 31 years ago (1986) when IGT created the first progressive slot, the Megabucks.

This slot was offering $1,000,000 for the possible jackpot win.

IGT announced that the amount would increase as the players were continuing to play the slot (progressive).

Everyone was playing expecting to become a “Millionaire”.

This eventually happened at Reno Casino in the USA, where the first super lucky person won $5,000,000.

This was the “little spark” that was about to become “fire”.

The phrase “progressive slots” expresses the whole process and essentially the “difference of progressive slots compared to normal slots.

When a player plays and loses, a percentage of his loss is added to the total jackpot amount.

As a result, the jackpot’s amount is constantly increasing until a “lucky guy” wins the total jackpot pool and becomes a millionaire.

Therefore, it is obvious that the more people play, the more and faster the progressive jackpot potential earnings increase.

Aztec Millions (Real Time Gaming)

Aztec Millions is a wonderful progressive jackpot slot created by RTG (Real Time Gaming). The theme is related to Aztec Civilization and the minimum jackpot line is 1 million dollars.

Its biggest history win was 4,4+ million, while the jackpot pays by average around 3,5 million.

You can play the Aztec Millions Slot in some RTG Casinos of a group called Deckmedia.

Deckmedia Casinos have the advantage that you can deposit either using USD or using Bitcoins, which is generally easier.

Theme: Maya’s History

Maya’s History Software: RTG

RTG Average Jackpot Win: $ 2,7 million

$ 2,7 million Reels: 5

5 Lines: 25

25 RTP: 95%

Cleopatra’s Gold (Real Time Gaming)

Cleopatra‘s Gold is an Egypt mythology Slot that offers a small progressive jackpot to players.

The most important symbol of the game is the famous queen Cleopatra, which is the Wild feature of the slot and doubles the wins.

The Jackpot can be triggered randomly and can pay up to $400.000 (Maximum Win Recorded). However, there are more interesting progressive jackpots in the market.

Theme: Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt Software: RTG

RTG Average Jackpot Win: Unknown

Unknown Reels: 5

5 Lines: 20

20 RTP: 96,37%

96,37% Minimum Spin: 0.20$

Arabian Nights (NetEnt)

Arabian Nights is one of the legendary NetEnt Progressive slots. The famous Swedish slot software provider has paid around $ 78 million in progressive jackpots, up to 2017.

Arabian Nights Slot is trying to make players feel the spirit of the Arabian Desert in the Islamic ages of the 9th century.

Symbols like Aladdin’s magic lamp, the Islamic Sward, and the camel are included in the game, but in order to trigger the jackpot, you need five symbols of Arabic Man.

Arabian Nights slot has created many millionaires in past ages, its biggest Win exceeded $ 8,5 million.

Theme: Islamic – Arabic History

Islamic – Arabic History Software: NetEnt

NetEnt Average Jackpot Win: $ 1,5 million

$ 1,5 million Reels: 5

5 Lines: 25

25 RTP: 95,65%

Mega Moolah (Microgaming)

Mega Moolah Slot is one of the oldest and most popular progressive jackpot slots.

Microgaming (the provider of the slot) will travel to the heart of Africa for a safari. Be careful, the symbols of the game are wild animals such as Lion, elephants, Monkeys, Zebras etc.

Although it is hard to get the jackpot, the jackpot rewards millions. Mega Moolah is live since 2006 and paid the jackpot 75+ times.

The jackpot seeds at $1 million, but the average Win gives the player around $ 5,8 million, while the Biggest Win recorded paid $ 20+ million.

Theme: Safari

Safari Software: Microgaming

Microgaming Average Jackpot Win: $ 5,8 million

$ 5,8 million Reels: 5

5 Lines: 25

25 RTP: 88,12%

Mega Fortune (NetEnt)

Mega Fortune is regarded to be the “King” of progressive jackpots.

Are you dreaming of a life as a billionaire? Then Mega Fortune is your lucky Slot in many ways.

Game Symbols will give you a sense of wealth. A limo, a ring, a Yacht, a bottle of the campaign are some of the symbols of the Game.

Land 3 Champaign symbols in one of the 25 winning lines and you will trigger the Free Spins feature.

Make it to the Bonus Game and Spin the Wheel of Fortune.

The Mega Fortune can change your life. The jackpot seeds at $ 250.000 but the average level Win is $ 3.9 million. The biggest win recorded is $ 17,8 million, can you imagine?

Theme: Luxury and Wealth

Luxury and Wealth Software: NetEnt

NetEnt Average Jackpot Win: $ 3,9 million

$ 3,9 million Reels: 5

5 Lines: 25

25 RTP: 96%

