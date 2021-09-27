New Video Slots with Best Background Music 2021

There is no doubt that music has a magical effect on players’ experience when they gamble online. Keep reading to learn more about background music in slot games and check out some new video slots with the best background music in 2021.

If you have ever taken a video slot game for a spin, either online or in a land-based casino, you will know that these games usually come accompanied by background music and sound effects. Background music in slots is designed to catch players’ attention and make them a part of the game, creating an immersive, fun, and entertaining gaming environment.

You will find that many slot enthusiasts will prefer to play a game that has impressive background music than one that does not, regardless of gameplay. This is because although the background music that accompanies a game has no effect on how the slot works and the gameplay, it does play a key role in how players feel about the game.

On this page, we will look at:

the role that background music plays in players’ gaming experience, examples of some slots with first-class background music, and lastly, new video slots with the best background music 2021.

The Role of Background Music in Casino Experience

When you step onto the floors of a land-based casino, one of the first things that you notice in the ambiance of the casino is subtle music in the background.

Music often has a magical influence on people’s moods and experiences. For example, the right music in a casino can help players relieve stress and other disturbing emotions while putting them in the mood to have fun.

This principle is no different in the online gaming world, which is why you will find that many video slots and other casino games feature background music that plays while players enjoy their game. Next, we will have a look at how music influences players and what role it plays in players’ overall gaming experience:

Background music creates an immersive gaming environment: Developers usually use various animations, designs, characters, and other elements to complement a slot game’s theme and create a unique environment that brings the theme to life. Another important element they use to create a more immersive atmosphere is background music.

Improves players’ motivation to play: Music has a way of improving players’ mood, and the right background music will motivate a player to keep playing.

Improves concentration: Believe it or not, certain background music can stimulate players’ minds and help them concentrate on the game.

Slots with First-class Background Music

Due to the immersive gaming environment that it creates, you will rarely find a slot game that doesn’t come accompanied by background music or sound effects. And over the years, slot developers have made some pretty amazing games coming with background music that clicks and puts players right in the mood to have fun while playing. Of all these games, music-themed slots are among the best ones that we found online. Here are some of these music-themed slots that have top-rated background music:

Guns N’ Roses

Jimi Hendrix

Dolly Parton

Elvis the King Lives

Rock ‘N’ Roller

Shamrockers Eire to Rock

2021 Video Slots with the Best Background Music

2021, like previous years, has also seen the release of many incredible slot titles from software developers around the globe. While all these games come with exciting, unique background music and soundtrack, many stand out. Let us have a look at some of the 2021 video slots that have the best background music.

Wild Wild Vegas

When a slot has the word “Vegas” in its title, players expect all the glitz and glamour of Vegas, and this game endeavours pretty successfully not to disappoint. Not only does Wild Wild Vegas have graphics and design that embody the famous “Sin City”, but it also features lively and upbeat jazzy music that matches the story and puts you right in the mood to gamble.

The gameplay action in Wild Wild Vegas takes place on a 5-reel x 3-row playing grid with 30 pay lines. When it comes to bonus features, the game comes packing a punch with wilds, free spins, double or nothing gamble game, and bonus buy features.

Specifications

Developer: Booming Games

Theme: Las Vegas

Reels: 5

Rows: 3

Paylines: 20

RTP: 96%

Volatility: High

Free Spins: Yes

Bonus Buy: Yes

Book of Vikings

Book of Vikings is a Norse-themed slot game from Pragmatic Play. The game features sweeping classical orchestral music in the background, and while this soundtrack doesn’t have the war nature of the Vikings, we have to say that it is enough to stir even the most unmotivated player into the mood for an epic adventure.

Aside from this impressive background music, all the other elements in the game, including the design, animations, and characters, are impressively done and fully fit the theme. The game’s setup is simple and plays out on a classic 5×3 playing grid with 10 pay lines. However, when it comes to bonus features, aside from expanding symbols and free spins bonus rounds, you won’t find much to enjoy in the game.

Specifications

Developer: Pragmatic Play

Theme: Norse

Reels: 5

Rows: 3

Paylines: 10

RTP: 96.50%

Volatility: High

Free Spins: Yes

Bonus Buy: No

Book of King Arthur

The King of Arthur slot is a royal-medieval theme game that follows the popular ‘book of ‘ genre. When it comes to its background music, a non-intrusive, rousing, and regal medieval-style soundtrack sets the mood of the King of Arthur slot. This soundtrack fits the theme of the game nicely and creates the perfect atmosphere for playing slots. So naturally, the game features symbols like a shield, a sword, and other symbols and designs that fit its theme nicely.

The action plays out in King Arthur’s royal court with 5 reels, 3 rows, and 10 pay lines. As far as bonus features go, this game hits the mark as it comes with wild substitutions, expanding symbols, free spins, and a boost feature. Interestingly, the game also features the increasingly popular “bonus buy” feature, which players can use to buy the free spins feature instead of waiting for it to be triggered naturally.

Specifications

Developer: Just For the Wins

Theme: Medieval

Reels: 5

Rows: 3

Paylines: 10

RTP: 96.10%

Volatility: High

Free Spins: Yes

Bonus Buy: Yes

The Paying Piano Club

The Paying Piano Club is a music-themed online slot game that transports players back to the 1920s of the old Wild West when a club was the only place where you could listen to good music. As a slot inspired by the music scene of the 1920s, players would expect impressive background music from The Paying Piano Club, and thankfully the game does not disappoint in this regard.

You will find a piano playing a beautiful classical soundtrack that perfectly fits the game’s atmosphere on the game screen. Interestingly, the game has a classic touch as it features the classic slots’ setup of 3 reels, 3 rows, and 5 pay lines. However, the game is not so classic as it features wilds, win multipliers, and free spins feature when it comes to bonus matters.

Specifications

Developer: Play ‘n Go

Theme: Music

Reels: 3

Rows: 3

Paylines: 5

RTP: 96.26%

Volatility: Medium

Free Spins: Yes

Bonus Buy: No

There is no doubt that background tunes improve players’ overall gaming experience when they play slots online. Whether it is subtle low-tempo music that keeps you relaxed or fast-tempo music that keeps your blood pumping, there are many benefits to listening to music while playing slots.

